Diamond merchant presents gold, diamond-studded crown worth Rs 11 crore to Ram Lalla

Surat (Gujarat): A diamond merchant from here Mukesh Patel has offered a crown worth Rs 11 crore for the idol of Lord Ram installed in the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath consecrated Ram Lalla's idol at the Ram Mandir. The PM termed it as an historic occasion.

People across the country are showing their feelings and devotion towards Lord Ram in their own way. Mukeshbhai Patel of Greenlab Diamond Company of Surat had organised a meeting in his company to offer prayers to Lord Ram.

A six-kg crown has been prepared for Lord Ram, which contains gold, diamonds, and sapphire. The unique thing about this crown is that it is studded with gems. The crown is made using four and a half kilograms of gold. Small and big gems like ruby, diamond, pearl, sapphire etc. are placed in this crown.

To make this crown, two employees of the company reached Ayodhya by special aircraft from here and after measuring the idol of Ram Lalla, they came to Surat and started making the crown.

Mukesh Patel said Lord Ram has given him everything. "God had been waiting for years and now he has given me a chance to replay his debt. I am in Ayodhya and have come for darshan. This is a wonderful moment for me."