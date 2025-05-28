'Dialogue Can't Occur Until...': G Parthasarathy, Ex-Indian Envoy, On Shehbaz Sharif's India Talks Offer

New Delhi: Pakistan's initiative to talk with India is being scrutinised within diplomatic circles amid caution and apprehension. In an unexpected gesture, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shown his willingness to enter into discussions with India to address enduring challenges, such as Kashmir, terrorism, water distribution, and trade.

During a joint press conference in Tehran with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif said, “We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations. We are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism.”

India’s former High Commissioner to Pakistan and ex-commissioned officer in the Indian army, G Parthasarathy, told ETV Bharat that dialogue cannot occur until the terrorism issue is resolved.

"I have known Sharif for several decades. The truth is, Sharif is quite shrewd. I have a good rapport with him. Essentially, he is trying to emphasise that without dialogue, there is no progress," Parthasarathy said. "Ultimately, it is up to the government to make that decision. However, I firmly believe that government policies, terrorism, and dialogue cannot coexist. That's the bottom line, nothing more," he explained.

He stated that the POK issue is irrelevant. “Let me clarify that we were close to reaching an agreement on Kashmir with Pakistan based on the understanding that borders must remain unchanged”, he noted.

Asked if India is being isolated globally post-Pahalgam attack, Parthasarathy noted that India is far too significant and influential to be sidelined, even if the US President Donald Trump wishes it. “He tends to express his opinions freely. From our perspective, we have no national security issues with them. The US requires our partnership, especially in balancing against China”, the former diplomat pointed out.

"I would suggest staying calm and letting them make all the noise they want. Ultimately, they need India to counterbalance Chinese influence, particularly in the Indian Ocean region. Given that both Prime Minister Modi and our foreign partners understand their roles, they will likely allow this situation to unfold, as Pakistan has limited options”, Parthasarathy said.

Notably, on several international forums, India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan if the country stops supporting terrorists. Sharif embarked on a trip to four countries this week to gain support from allies against India's 'Operation Sindoor' and the ongoing military conflict between the two nations. He met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to express his gratitude for the support during the cross-border clashes between India and Pakistan.

While offering to talk to India, Sharif warned India against any aggression, which, he said, would be met with an equal response. “If they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory … like we have done a few days ago. But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we want peace, seriously and sincerely,” he said.

His remarks come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which resulted in 26 deaths. In response, India initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, aiming at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Furthermore, the ex-Indian diplomat stated that with a 'lunatic' (Asim Munir) in charge, he will do everything he can. "They will face internal issues. They understand that if they continue with terrorism, they will face consequences from us," he said.

Parthasarathy, who served as the High Commissioner of India to Pakistan between 1999 and 2000 in the crucial Kargil War years, recalled his involvement in the Simla agreement.

“After the agreement was inked, one thing was clear. The borders cannot be altered, but they can be made irrelevant, allowing for trade, travel, and whatever else is needed. That was the core principle”, he said

Asked if India’s Operation Sindoor is a success, Parthasarathy said, “Whether Operation Sindoor was successful is up for debate. However, whatever Pakistan claims, as a former military man, we struck them hard. Indian diplomacy has certainly not failed. They had opportunities during our back-channel talks. It was a viable solution that involved not changing borders. As far as I know, the Indian government is fully aware of what transpired then”.

According to Parthasarthy, Pakistan is too weak economically to take any bold actions; they have been foolish. In his view, India has plenty of alternatives. "I can't disclose what they are. To pursue those alternatives will be much tougher for them. So often, peace is elusive”, he added.

Former diplomats with experience in Pakistan indicate that Pakistan can't be trusted, as in previous instances, such as Nawaz Sharif's role during the Kargil conflict, come into question. However, many who have interacted with Shehbaz, perceive him as a more reasonable individual. Ultimately, he will be for any kind of fresh misadventure.