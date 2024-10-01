ETV Bharat / bharat

Kotwali Police Rescues Man Kidnapped From Agra In Chambal Ravines

By ETV Bharat English Team

When the patrol team passed by he screamed and was immediately rescued. He was thrown into a bush with his hands and legs tied. ASI Girwar Singh said the youth will be handed over to the Fatehabad police soon.

Dholpur (Rajasthan): The Kotwali police in Dholpur district rescued a man kidnapped from the Fatehabad police station area of ​​the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on the night of September 30. The police were patrolling at the Morena border of Madhya Pradesh when they heard the youth groaning.

The police rescued him in a distraught state with tied hands and legs and informed the Fatehabad police station about the matter.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Pramod Rawat said ASI Girwar Singh, who was patrolling the ravines of Chambal next to the Agra-Mumbai National Highway heard the voice of a person screaming. The patrolling team found him in the bushes. He told the police that he had been kidnapped. The kidnappers fled the spot seeing the police. The police also launched a search operation for the criminals but could not find them.

The victim, Sarvesh Kumar (38), son of Dataram, is a resident of Poonthpura Kalyanpur of Fatehabad police station of Agra district. In his statement he said on September 26, he had gone to his village for defecation when some people hit him. They tied his hands and legs and took him away. The abductors tortured him a lot. ASI Girwar Singh said he will be handed over to the Fatehabad police soon.

