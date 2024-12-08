Dhirendra Shastrai's Yatra Politically Motivated: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand

Rajakheda: Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, on a three-day visit to Rajakheda, addressed a religious gathering on Sunday morning expressing his views on cow and the yatra of Dhirendra Shastri.

The Shankaracharya said the matter of Sanatana Dharma and the yatra are two different things. "We believe that this yatra is inspired by politics. In this, slogans like 'goodbye to casteism' and 'if we divide, we will be destroyed' are raised and the society is getting divided on caste lines. One caste is voting for one party. Another caste is voting for the other. If this has to be stopped, then one party has to decide that there should be no caste and it should get the bulk of votes. This is the idea of ​​one party to garner votes which has been lent a voice," he said.

A large number of devotees and Rajkheda MLA Rohit Bohra heard the Shankaracharya.

He said if Shastri wants to do this for politics, then he has no objection. Every political party works in its way to win. But this has nothing to do with religion. Because unity of religion cannot be achieved by bidding adieu to casteism. Rather, it can be achieved by creating harmony among castes and living on one's religion.

He further said the same thing has been said in the verses of Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas in which it is mentioned that when Lord Rama was crowned, he asked all castes and ashrams to follow their religion. This brought unity in the society, so the unity of Sanatan was formed this way. Any particular party's benefit in politics will happen only when voting on caste lines stops.