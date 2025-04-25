National Education Policy Is Emphasising Concepts Like Holistic Education: Dharmendra Pradhan

Sirohi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said the National Education Policy, 2020 emphasises on concepts like holistic education and mental well being.

Pradhan said this after inaugurating the National Educationist Conference at Shantivan, the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris organisation in Rajasthan’s Sirohi.

The conference, which is being attended by university and college professors, across the country will continue till April 28.

Addressing the conference, Pradhan said that the work being done by the Brahma Kumari organisation is incomparable. "This is giving a positive message to the entire world. Along with social service, work is also being done in the field of education by the Brahma Kumari organisation," said Pradhan, who hails from Odishsa and is also a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

"In the coming years, when Brahma Kumaris celebrates its centenary, India will also be completing its centenary of independence. At that time, India will be leading the world based on the values ​​of great personalities like Madan Mohan Malviyaji, Sri Aurobindo, Vinoba Bhave and Pujya Brahma Babaji," he said.

"It is the Guru who transforms a man into Narayan. Real change is possible only through a teacher. Today, the way the Brahma Kumari organisation is taking the Indian perspective to more than 100 countries is unique. National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is also taking this philosophy forward and emphasising on concepts like holistic education, mental well-being, fitness, and multi entry–exit. I would like that this training method of Brahma Kumaris gets formal recognition in the credit framework under NEP," Pradhan said.

"We have to make India a global superpower not only on the basis of material but also on the basis of spiritual values. Today, not only the Global South, but the entire world is looking towards India with hope and responsibility. It is our responsibility, our religion, that there should be sensitivity in the world and that the world should be well," he added.

More than 400 university and college professors from across the country are taking part in this conference. This conference was organised on the topic 'Education for Holistic Well-Being.’

During the conference, various educational issues, including the NEP 2020, will be discussed. During this, the additional chief administrator of the institute, Jayanti, BK Mrityunjay Bhai, Pratap, BK Komal and others were present.

