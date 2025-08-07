ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: SC To Hear Plea Against Karnataka HC Order Lifting Media Gag

Dakshina Kannada: Security personnel near a site of an alleged burial related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, at Dharmasthala, in Dakshina Kannada district, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. ( PTI Photo )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court would hear on Friday a plea challenging a recent order of the Karnataka High Court quashing a media gag on reportage surrounding the controversial Dharmasthala mass burial case.

The high court on August 1 set aside an earlier gag order issued by a Bengaluru civil court restraining reportage on the burial case.

"Around 8,000 YouTube channels are running defamatory material against the Dharmasthala temple," an advocate submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai and sought urgent listing of an appeal against the high court order.

Harshendra Kumar D, Secretary of the Dharmasthala Temple body, moved the apex court seeking removal of what he alleges is defamatory content targeting the family that manages the temple.

"I think it’s already listed for tomorrow," the CJI said.

On July 23, the CJI-led bench declined to hear another petition filed by YouTube channel Third Eye challenging a sweeping gag order that restrained media houses from reporting on matters related to the brother of Dharamadhikari D Veerendra Heggade of Dharamsthala in Karnataka.

The gag order was over reports on the alleged murders of women in Dharmasthala in the state's Dakshina Kannada district.