Dharmasthala Horror: Confession Sparks Demands For SIT Probe In 'Mass Rape, Burial Cases'

Bengaluru: A shocking revelation of alleged mass rape, murders, and secret burials of hundreds of girls and young women in Dakshina Kannada's Dharmasthala has sent shockwaves across Karnataka, triggering widespread demands for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter thoroughly and impartially.
The allegations gained momentum after a man, who once worked in Dharmasthala, reportedly came forward and confessed to his role in burying dead bodies of women and girls at multiple locations in the area. His confession, reportedly recorded before a magistrate, included specific details of the sites where the bodies were buried.
Legal Delegation Presses for Action
In response, a delegation led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda, along with advocates S Balan, CS Dwarakanath and Narasimhamurthy, addressed a press conference at the Bengalore Press Club, demanding swift and impartial action. "This is one of the most brutal cases in the history of independent India. Such a heinous crime cannot occur without the involvement or protection of powerful people. Yet, we see utter negligence from the Home Minister and no action from the government to order a proper SIT investigation," Justice Gowda said.
He warned that any harm to the whistleblower, witnesses, or lawyers involved in the case would hold the government, the Home Minister, and the Director General of Police responsible. "The person has not just made empty allegations — he has confessed and identified burial sites. This is serious and cannot be brushed aside," he said.
A Systemic Crime: Lawyers Speak Out
Advocate Balan described the incident as a case of mass rape, mass murder, and mass burial. "For years, girls and women have gone missing in Dharmasthala. Now, we know they were raped, murdered, and buried. Girls like Padmalata, Ananya Bhat, Soujanya, Vedavalli, and many others were allegedly subjected to these horrors," he said.
"If the government fails to act and constitute an SIT to probe the heinous crime, we will move the courts and file a PIL. The law will take its course," Balan warned.
Brutality Beyond Imagination
Advocate Dwarakanath highlighted the depth of cruelty in the alleged crimes. "School and college girls were raped. In some cases, their private parts were burned with acid. Such crimes were not heard about even during Nizam's rule," he said emotionally.
"The police investigation so far is inadequate, slow, and biased, being handled by officials appointed by those possibly linked to the case. For years, these crimes occurred under different governments. Now, when a credible witness has emerged and testified under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), there is still no serious action," he added.
Government Response
The delegation stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured them he would consult senior police officials and take appropriate steps. However, no formal announcement regarding an SIT has been made as of now.
Demands from the Delegation:
- Immediate formation of an SIT comprising senior and honest police officials.
- Police protection for the witnesses, advocates, and families of the victims.
- Judicial monitoring of the investigation to ensure fairness and transparency.
The alleged crimes in Dharmasthala represent a disturbing chapter in Karnataka's history. As the demand for justice grows louder, all eyes are now on the state government and its willingness to act without fear or favour.
Also Read: