Dharmasthala Case: SC Declines Hearing On Plea Against Gag Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea against a sweeping gag order, which restrained media houses from reporting on matters in connection with the brother of Dharamadhikari D Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. The gag order pertained to reports on the alleged murder of women in Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district. The plea questioned the legality of the directive which directed as many as 390 media houses to remove nearly 9,000 links and stories related to the Dharmasthala burial case.

The bench, also comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi, asked the petitioner why it did not move before the high court in connection with the matter. "You go to the high court first," the CJI said.

The plea in the apex court was filed by YouTube channel Third Eye against a Bengaluru court order. The trial court in its order restrained the publication of any defamatory content against Harshendra Kumar D, brother of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, in relation to the Dharmasthala temple burial case.

The petitioner moved the apex court against the ex parte interim order of the trial court. The gag order was reportedly passed in a defamation suit filed by Harshendra Kumar, secretary of Sri Manjunathaswamy Temple institutions, who highlighted the spread of allegedly false and defamatory content online, despite there being no specific allegations against him or the temple authorities in any FIR.