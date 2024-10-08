ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharamshala Ex-BJP Leader Rakesh Chaudhary, Wife Consume Poison; Condition Critical

Chaudhary contested the 2022 assembly by-election on a BJP ticket and twice as an independent candidate in 2024 and 2019.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 36 minutes ago

A file photo of (middle) Rakesh Chaudhary
A file photo of (middle) Rakesh Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)

Dharamshala: Rakesh Chaudhary, who contested in the Dharamshala assembly seat twice as an independent and once on a BJP ticket, and his wife swallowed some poisonous substance on the night of October 7 after which their condition worsened. The couple has been admitted to Tanda Medical College. Doctors said the wife is currently out of danger.

"The reason behind the incident has not been revealed yet. Chaudhary is fighting a battle between life and death at Tanda Medical College. There is no improvement in his condition yet. Police have registered a case in Yol police station and an investigation is being done from every aspect. The police have also inspected the spot," Kanra ASP Veer Bahadur said.

The couple is not in a position to give a statement. Chaudhary is a resident of Padhar Gram Panchayat and contested the 2022 assembly by-election on a BJP ticket and twice as an independent candidate in 2024 and 2019.

It is worth noting that he contested the last assembly elections from Dharamshala on a BJP ticket, while this time, he contested unsuccessfully the by-election as an independent candidate.

Also Read:

  1. Lucknow : Woman Leaving UP CM's 'Janta Darshan' Consumes Poison, Hospitalised
  2. Rajasthan: Newlywed Bride Tries To Kill In-Laws By Serving Poisoned Food

Dharamshala: Rakesh Chaudhary, who contested in the Dharamshala assembly seat twice as an independent and once on a BJP ticket, and his wife swallowed some poisonous substance on the night of October 7 after which their condition worsened. The couple has been admitted to Tanda Medical College. Doctors said the wife is currently out of danger.

"The reason behind the incident has not been revealed yet. Chaudhary is fighting a battle between life and death at Tanda Medical College. There is no improvement in his condition yet. Police have registered a case in Yol police station and an investigation is being done from every aspect. The police have also inspected the spot," Kanra ASP Veer Bahadur said.

The couple is not in a position to give a statement. Chaudhary is a resident of Padhar Gram Panchayat and contested the 2022 assembly by-election on a BJP ticket and twice as an independent candidate in 2024 and 2019.

It is worth noting that he contested the last assembly elections from Dharamshala on a BJP ticket, while this time, he contested unsuccessfully the by-election as an independent candidate.

Also Read:

  1. Lucknow : Woman Leaving UP CM's 'Janta Darshan' Consumes Poison, Hospitalised
  2. Rajasthan: Newlywed Bride Tries To Kill In-Laws By Serving Poisoned Food

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EX BJP LEADER RAKESH CHAUDHARYDHARAMSALA POLICESUICIDE ATTEMPT IN HIMACHAL PRADESHGOVT OF HIMACHAL PRADESHHIMACHAL LEADER CONSUME POISON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.