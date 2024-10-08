Dharamshala Ex-BJP Leader Rakesh Chaudhary, Wife Consume Poison; Condition Critical

Dharamshala: Rakesh Chaudhary, who contested in the Dharamshala assembly seat twice as an independent and once on a BJP ticket, and his wife swallowed some poisonous substance on the night of October 7 after which their condition worsened. The couple has been admitted to Tanda Medical College. Doctors said the wife is currently out of danger.

"The reason behind the incident has not been revealed yet. Chaudhary is fighting a battle between life and death at Tanda Medical College. There is no improvement in his condition yet. Police have registered a case in Yol police station and an investigation is being done from every aspect. The police have also inspected the spot," Kanra ASP Veer Bahadur said.

The couple is not in a position to give a statement. Chaudhary is a resident of Padhar Gram Panchayat and contested the 2022 assembly by-election on a BJP ticket and twice as an independent candidate in 2024 and 2019.

It is worth noting that he contested the last assembly elections from Dharamshala on a BJP ticket, while this time, he contested unsuccessfully the by-election as an independent candidate.