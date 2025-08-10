Dharali Cloudburst Highlights Uttarakhand's Vulnerability To Natural Disasters; Meteorologist Issues Stern Warning

Nainital: The recent deadly flash flood at Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has highlighted the vulnerability of the Himalayan state to natural disasters and seismicity with scientists warning against uncontrolled and haphazard constructions.
At least five people died while several others are missing in the flash flood at the village in Uttarkashi on August 7.
Continuous human intervention is endangering life in the lap of nature. The uncontrolled and haphazard construction work in the mountainous regions in the last few years has not only spoiled the ecosystem, but it is also becoming a new cause of disaster.
A senior researcher at the Nainital-based Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) believes that the indiscriminate construction in the mountains is deeply affecting the natural balance. The soil of mountainous areas is fragile by nature. When buildings, hotels and roads are constructed on a large scale by large-scale excavation, it reduces the water holding capacity of the land. As a result, even a little rain causes landslides and debris flow.
Dr Narendra Singh, Meteorologist at the ARIES said that the combined effect of climate change and construction work has increased the incidence of local cloud formation, which he said, refers to an abnormal gathering of clouds at the local level.
“These clouds form at relatively low altitudes and suddenly cause excessive rain at one place, leading to severe incidents like cloudburst," Singh explained.
Relation between temperature and radiation
Dr Singh explained that construction work has a negative impact on the environment. Explaining the correlation between construction work and rising temperatures, Dr Singh said, “Radiation comes out from every construction work, which reflects the heat of the sun and increases the temperature in the atmosphere”. The area where there will be more construction, there will also be an abnormal increase in temperature, he said.
The meteorologist said that global warming, deforestation and uncontrolled construction in the mountains not only affect the local weather cycle, it also changes the structure and speed of the clouds. This change creates favorable conditions for sudden heavy rain or cloudburst, he said.
As already reported by ETV Bharat, a cloudburst is caused by the condensation of a heavy mass of clouds triggered by a temperature variation in the weather system, through a process known as Orographic Lifting in scientific terms.
Results of messing with nature
Environmentalists believe that large construction projects being carried out in Himalayan states without scientific studies and geological surveys are increasing the risk of disaster manifold. Construction of hotels, resorts and roads on river banks, slopes and landslide prone areas not only weakens the geo-structure but also makes rescue operations difficult in case of emergency.
Impending Disasters
In the last decade, an increase in cloudburst incidents has been recorded in Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Tehri and Rudraprayag of Uttarakhand. Experts said that if construction activities are not checked in time, such incidents can take an even more disastrous turn in the coming years.
Mitigation Measures
Dr Singh said that strict geological and environmental norms should be made for construction work in hilly areas. Along with this, it is essential to promote tree plantation, adopt traditional architecture and give priority to conservation of natural water sources, he said.
According to Singh, creating a balance between nature and development is now the biggest need of the hour.
“If caution is not taken today, the coming generations will see the beauty of the mountains and their existence only in pictures”.
Increase in cloudburst incidents
According to official data, more than 70 cloudburst incidents have been recorded in Uttarakhand between 2010 and 2024. In the last 5 years alone, an increase of about 35% in incidents has been observed.
