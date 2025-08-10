ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharali Cloudburst Highlights Uttarakhand's Vulnerability To Natural Disasters; Meteorologist Issues Stern Warning

A general view of the destruction at the town of Dharali in India's Uttarakhand state after it was hit by floods and major landslides. ( AFP )

Nainital: The recent deadly flash flood at Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi has highlighted the vulnerability of the Himalayan state to natural disasters and seismicity with scientists warning against uncontrolled and haphazard constructions.

At least five people died while several others are missing in the flash flood at the village in Uttarkashi on August 7.

Continuous human intervention is endangering life in the lap of nature. The uncontrolled and haphazard construction work in the mountainous regions in the last few years has not only spoiled the ecosystem, but it is also becoming a new cause of disaster.

Aftermath of the flash flood at Dharali, Uttarakhand (File)

A senior researcher at the Nainital-based Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) believes that the indiscriminate construction in the mountains is deeply affecting the natural balance. The soil of mountainous areas is fragile by nature. When buildings, hotels and roads are constructed on a large scale by large-scale excavation, it reduces the water holding capacity of the land. As a result, even a little rain causes landslides and debris flow.

Dr Narendra Singh, Meteorologist at the ARIES said that the combined effect of climate change and construction work has increased the incidence of local cloud formation, which he said, refers to an abnormal gathering of clouds at the local level.

“These clouds form at relatively low altitudes and suddenly cause excessive rain at one place, leading to severe incidents like cloudburst," Singh explained.

Relation between temperature and radiation

Dr Singh explained that construction work has a negative impact on the environment. Explaining the correlation between construction work and rising temperatures, Dr Singh said, “Radiation comes out from every construction work, which reflects the heat of the sun and increases the temperature in the atmosphere”. The area where there will be more construction, there will also be an abnormal increase in temperature, he said.

The meteorologist said that global warming, deforestation and uncontrolled construction in the mountains not only affect the local weather cycle, it also changes the structure and speed of the clouds. This change creates favorable conditions for sudden heavy rain or cloudburst, he said.