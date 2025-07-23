Dhankhar To Leave VP Enclave, Entitled To Govt Bungalow; Comfortable Edge To NDA In Electoral College

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the Vice President's post on Monday, creating ripples in the political corridors, is entitled to a Type VIII government bungalow and is likely to be offered one in Lutyens' Delhi.

Type VIII Bungalows are meant for Cabinet Ministers, Judges of Supreme Court, Ministers of State (MoS) and Key Secretaries to the central government. Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex in April last year.

The VP Enclave housing Vice President's residence and office was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan. The former vice president will have to leave the VP Enclave after having stayed in it for nearly 15 months. "He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi or another area," PTI reported quoting an official.

Dhankhar resigned from the post on Monday, citing health reasons. On its part, the Congress on Tuesday claimed the reasons behind his resignation as the vice president are "far deeper" than the health issues cited by him.

Dhankhar's decision to resign as vice president has triggered a firestorm of speculation on whether there was more to it than "to prioritise health care", as his sudden move had capped a day of events in Rajya Sabha on his watch which took the government by surprise and put it in a damage-control mode.

The usual effusive praise that is showered on an occupant of a high office on his departure was missing from the ruling alliance's side, an indication that the government was probably happy to see him go. It was the Opposition, which had signed a notice to impeach him last year for his alleged biases, that had nice words for him.

NDA Has Edge In Electoral College For Vice Presidential Poll

The ruling NDA has a comfortable edge in the elections for the post of the next vice president. The vice president is elected by the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, where nominated members of the Upper House are also eligible to cast their vote. The 543-member Lok Sabha has one vacant seat -- Basirhat in West Bengal -- while there are five vacancies in the 245-member Rajya Sabha.

Of the five vacancies in Rajya Sabha, four are from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Punjab, where sitting member Sanjeev Arora quit the seat after being elected to the state assembly in a bypoll last month. The effective strength of both the Houses together is 786 and the winning candidate will require to win 394 votes in the election for the vice president, considering all eligible voters exercise their franchise.

In Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA enjoys the support of 293 members in the 542-member House. The ruling alliance has the support of 129 members in Rajya Sabha that has an effective strength of 240, assuming that the nominated members vote in support of the NDA nominee. The ruling alliance has the support of 422 members among 786 members, which is the combined strength of both the Houses.

According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, will be held "as soon as possible" after it goes vacant. The person elected to fill the vacancy will be entitled to hold office "for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office".

Article 66 (1) of the Constitution provides that the election shall be held in accordance with the system of Proportional Representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot. In this system, the elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates.

The vice president is the second highest constitutional office in the country. He serves for a five-year term, but can continue to be in office, irrespective of the expiry of the term, until the successor assumes office.