ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhankhar Rejects Privilege Notice Against Amit Shah

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday rejected a privilege notice against Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he cited a 1948 government press release to authenticate his statement that a Congress leader was part of the management of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had moved the notice against Shah for "casting aspersions" on Congress Parliamentary Party head Sonia Gandhi.

Dhankhar said Shah had, after making certain remarks while replying to a debate on the Disaster Management Bill, 2024 in Rajya Sabha on March 25, agreed to authenticate his statement.