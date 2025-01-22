ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhankhar On Separation Of Powers: Institutions Not Working Within Domain

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said access to the judiciary has been "weaponised" and it poses a great challenge to India's governance and democratic values. He also said institutions are not working within their domain.

In an apparent attack on the judiciary, he said every day one finds advisories being issued and executive functions being performed by bodies that have no jurisdiction or jurisprudential authority or competence to perform those actions.

"To put it in a layman's language, a tehsildar can never record an FIR. How so very strongly he may feel because our Constitution ordains institutions have to work within their own domain. Are they working? I'll answer for you, no," he said.

He said "day in and day out you will find advisories emanating (and) executive functions being performed by bodies that have no jurisdictional or jurisprudential authority or competence to perform those actions".

The vice president made these remarks while addressing students of the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership here.

"We have a fundamental right in the country, and the right is we can access judiciary. It's a fundamental right but in the last few decades access to judiciary has been weaponised... it is posing a great challenge to our governance, our democratic values," he said.