Dhankhar Missing Since July 21, Need To File A Habeas Corpus: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday raised questions on the whereabouts of former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from his post on July 21, citing personal reasons and said a habeas corpus should be filed.

"Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been missing since July 21. Despite being in good health, it was very shocking that he resigned due to health reasons. But, where has he been since his resignation? What is his health condition? Is he really there? Has he disappeared somewhere? These doubts are cropping up in our minds. This is the way to disappear leaders we don't want in Russia and China. Have these people started such a tradition?" he asked.

"When Uddhav Thackeray came to Delhi, Kapil Sibal and I discussed the current situation of Dhankhar and decided that a 'Habeas Corpus' petition should be filed in the Supreme Court. When a person cannot be found, by filing such a petition, the person concerned can be traced with the order of the court," he added.

Raut said before the elections, some people met NCP chief Sharad Pawar to promise him 160 seats in return for a certain amount of money. "I want to tell you that some people also met Uddhav Thackeray during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, Thackeray clearly told them that we believe in democracy. We were successful in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha. Later, during the Assembly elections, these people met him again and said, 'Tell me the 60-65 seats that you find difficult, we will help you win them through EVMs.' We rejected their proposal because we did not need seats in such a way."

According to Raut, these people said the ruling party has ensured through EVMs and voter lists that you lose and promised Thackeray that they still can help him win. "We believed in the Election Commission of India and democracy. But now I think that there must be truth in the claims of those people who met Pawar and Thackeray," he added.

The MP said that despite repeatedly raising their voices in the state legislature against the scammers in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister and his leaders in Delhi are supporting them. "Therefore, the only option left with us is to protest for public awareness. Tomorrow (Monday), Shiv Sena (UBT) will protest against the government in all districts of Maharashtra," he said.

Thackeray will participate in the protest from Dadar and MPs of the opposition parties will take out a long march to the office of the Election Commission in Delhi, Raut said.

On ECI asking Rahul Gandhi to file an affidavit for his allegations of vote theft, Raut said, "It is ridiculous that the Election Commission of India is asking Rahul Gandhi to give an affidavit even after he exposed such a big scam of the poll body and the BJP with evidence. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He speaks responsibly. He has researched it. The evidence of vote rigging that he has put forward has been praised by many media outlets. Still, if the Election Commission is asking for an affidavit, it must be noted with regret that they are blindfolded. An all-party long march will be taken out against the issue tomorrow," he said.

Raut further said that the decision not to use VVPAT in local body elections is very serious. "If the voters do not know who they voted for, how can we trust the voting system? The Constitution has given every elector the right to verify his/her vote. People like (PM Narendra)Modi, (Amit)Shah and Fadnavis win elections by stealing votes. They have created agents of that kind," Raut claimed.

He alleged that, as important municipal corporations like Mumbai remain with Shiv Sena (UBT), the ECI is working hard to hand them over to the BJO. "We are trying to wake people up against this from now on. There is a suspicion. Are unilateral elections being held without VVPAT as part of the conspiracy that Mumbai should not remain in the hands of Marathi people? There is also a suspicion," he said.

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve had claimed that some women in the protest demanding the lifting of the ban on pigeon houses had knives in their hands. Asked about this, Raut said, "The Jain community is traditionally considered non-violent and moderate. However, if they are becoming violent with knives in their hands, then they are not following the ideas of their religion. BJP and Modi are working to turn this community violent. Due to this, it seems that this community is moving away from its original ideas," he claimed.