Dhankhar Calls For Counter-Attack On Forces Attacking India's Shared Cultural Heritage

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said A citizen with a nationalistic outlook will have no difficulty in embracing diversity.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

File photo of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI)

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said there should be an "ideological and mental counter-attack" on forces trying to attack the shared cultural heritage.

Speaking at a programme at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, he said, "We will have to leave behind the narrow parochial divisions. A citizen with a nationalistic outlook will have no difficulty in embracing diversity. He or she celebrates this country's glorious past, regardless of his or her faith, because that is our shared cultural heritage.

"Our shared cultural heritage is being attacked. Attempts are being made to portray it as our weakness. Under this, there is a plan to destroy the country. There should be an ideological and mental counter-attack on such forces."

