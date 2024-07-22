Dhankar Rejects Opposition Demand For Discussion On Kanwar Yatra Route Issue

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday rejected notices from several opposition MPs calling for a discussion on the Uttar Pradesh government order asking shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and staff.

Referring to the notices issued by the MPs, Dhankar said that such notices were neither in conformity with the requirements of Rule 267 nor to directions given by the chair. “...So the same (notices) are not accepted,” he said.

The opposition MPs gave notices seeking suspension of the business of the House to discuss the Kanwar Yatra issue. Meanwhile, Dhankar appealed to the MPs to uphold the principles of ‘Dialogue, Discussion, Deliberation, and Debate’, fostering an environment conducive to robust parliamentary discourse and setting an example before the nation.

“Hon’ble Members, I seek to draw your attention to another important and concerning aspect- many a time, Members’ communications to the Chairman find their way to the public domain and sometimes even before the same reach the addressee. This inappropriate practice of garnering public attention is at best avoided,” he said.

Dhankar said that there is nothing beyond Bharat that we cannot achieve. “Let us dedicate ourselves to ever keep Nation First, relegating partisan interests. No better place than this temple of democracy to begin. Let us all commit to act in togetherness for the welfare of our people,” he said in his opening remarks at the 265th session of Rajya Sabha.

“I am confident that this august House will expectedly lead the nation by example to calibrate the political path forward marked by the moderation of discourse pledging to serve the nation rising above partisan interests,” he said.

Stating that this House must reflect the highest standards of sanctity, propriety and protocol of Parliamentary traditions that will be motivational for legislatures in the largest democracy and outside as well, Dhankar said, “World is looking up to us; let us live up to that expectation.”

