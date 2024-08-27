Dhanbad: CBI Arrests 3 Including a Doctor and a Coal Trader in Income Tax and GST Fraud Case

Dhanbad: A CBI team arrived in the Dhanbad district in Jharkhand on Monday night and raided the residences of Doctor Pranav Purve in Housing Colony, transporter and coal trader Gurpal Singh in Bank More and Ashok Chaurasia, operator of Bipin Printing Press. The CBI team took the three into custody on Monday night and interrogated them overnight at Bipin Printing Press.

On Tuesday morning, the CBI team took the three to Sadar Hospital. There, the medical checkup of all three was done and after that the CBI team arrested all three and took them to Patna.

The CBI team had earlier caught Income Tax Commissioner Santosh Kumar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Patna. A person named Chiku, who gave the money to the Income Tax Commissioner, was also arrested by the CBI. The CBI team interrogated both of them. After which they named businessmen and doctors of Dhanbad before the CBI. On their information, the CBI team reached Dhanbad on Monday at around 9 pm. A total of five people have been arrested in this case so far. Santosh Kumar was working under the charge of Dhanbad Income Tax Commissioner along with Patna Income Tax Commissioner.

According to information received from sources, Dr. Pranav Purve and Ashok Chaurasia used to do liaisoning between the IT Commissioner and businessmen. Probably, they used to do liaisoning regarding Income Tax and GST. After striking a deal, the arrested person named Chiku used to deliver money to the Income Tax Commissioner. Delhi CBI team had got a whiff of this fraud several months ago. Later, Delhi CBI team had instructed Patna CBI to keep an eye on the matter. Patna CBI was keeping a close watch on the Income Tax Commissioner. For the last several months, CBI was laying a trap for the IT Commissioner.