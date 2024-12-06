ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shaping Global Changemakers': Prof Dhananjay Singh On ICSSR’s Visionary Internship Programme

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking at the launch of the Indian Council of Social Science Research's Research Internship Programme in New Delhi on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has launched its Research Internship Programme, aiming to enhance opportunities in social and human sciences and foster academic innovation in India. This initiative is a step towards building a strong foundation for young researchers, empowering them to address contemporary societal challenges through cutting-edge methodologies and interdisciplinary approaches.

Speaking at the launch event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted India’s unique position as a modern nation that embraces technology while retaining its cultural ethos. “India is a living ancient civilization, which has embraced modernity while retaining its basic character,” he said. Pradhan emphasised that robust social science research plays a pivotal role in sustaining this civilizational ethos and fostering the country’s growth.

Bridging Research and Employability

The ICSSR Research Internship Programme aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the integration of research and skills with academic learning. The programme offers postgraduate students a platform to gain hands-on experience in research methodologies, data analysis and policy studies, ultimately preparing them for the dynamic job market.

Minister Pradhan noted, “The nature of jobs is changing rapidly with technologies like AI driving this change. Research in the area of social sciences will play a pivotal role in ensuring that these technological disruptions aid social development.” He further highlighted that such initiatives contribute to achieving the national goal of Viksit Bharat by creating a pool of skilled researchers equipped to address the country’s diverse social and economic challenges.

Empowering Researchers for Global Competitiveness

Prof Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary of ICSSR, elaborated on the programme’s objectives in an interview with ETV Bharat. He explained, “The purpose of the internship programme is to equip young researchers with critical abilities in research methodologies, making them globally competitive and responsible citizens. This programme will give them exposure to the best practices in social science research and help them contribute meaningfully to national development through their work.”

He also highlighted the programme’s inclusivity, noting the participation of international interns. “We are proud to have students like Djeneba Diallo from Mali, West Africa, who bring diverse perspectives and experiences. This adds a global dimension to the programme and fosters international collaboration,” he added.

A Global Perspective: Djeneba’s Journey

Djeneba Diallo, one of the selected interns from Mali, West Africa, shared her excitement about being part of the initiative. A graduate in International Relations and Diplomacy from the University of Kerala, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

“It is a great joy and honour for me as an international student to be selected for this internship. This experience will open new avenues for research and help me in my plans, including pursuing a PhD,” said Djeneba. She also highlighted her commitment to social work in her home country, focusing on empowering women and vulnerable children. “India’s diversity and its global influence as an emerging policy power motivated me to choose this country for my studies and research,” she added.

Programme Highlights

The ICSSR Research Internship Programme has been designed to prepare young scholars to tackle real-world challenges through multidisciplinary research. The 40 selected candidates, chosen from over 3,600 applicants, represent diverse fields such as Sociology, Population Studies, International Relations, Development Studies and Public Health.

