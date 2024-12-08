ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhami Kicks Off Winter Char Dham Yatra From Ukimath

CM Dhami took stock of the arrangements by the administration for the winter pilgrimage and instructed concerned officials to facilitate devotees to reduce any inconvenience.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayer at the Omkareshwar Temple
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayer at the Omkareshwar Temple (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Rudraprayag: After paying obeisance to Omkareshwar in Ukimath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami kicked off the winter Chardham Yatra 2024 on Sunday which, according to him, will boost the pilgrimage tourism of Devbhoomi. Devotees were elated on the inaugural day.

"After summer, devotees can visit the famous four Dhams in winter. This will also provide employment opportunities to all the businessmen associated with the yatra," Dhami said.

Dhami said preparations have been made for the yatra and appealed to the people to visit the renowned Dhams to seek the blessings of God. At the same time, he took stock of the arrangements by the administration for the winter journey and instructed concerned officials to facilitate devotees.

The winter pilgrimage has seen a lot of enthusiasm among the pilgrims and tour operators alike. While the priests consider it a good effort by the government, they say with the start of the year-round journey, all devotees will get the opportunity to visit the four Dhams.

Chief priest Srinivas Posti said a lot of enthusiasm is seen among devotees about the winter journey. It is worth noting here that Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath had recently raised the issue of the Chardham Yatra in winter, to which Badri Kedar Temple Committee and Uttarakhand government showed seriousness.

Also Read:

  1. Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj To Have Direct Air Connectivity With 23 Cities
  2. India To Become USD 30 Trillion-Economy By 2047: Pradhan

Rudraprayag: After paying obeisance to Omkareshwar in Ukimath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami kicked off the winter Chardham Yatra 2024 on Sunday which, according to him, will boost the pilgrimage tourism of Devbhoomi. Devotees were elated on the inaugural day.

"After summer, devotees can visit the famous four Dhams in winter. This will also provide employment opportunities to all the businessmen associated with the yatra," Dhami said.

Dhami said preparations have been made for the yatra and appealed to the people to visit the renowned Dhams to seek the blessings of God. At the same time, he took stock of the arrangements by the administration for the winter journey and instructed concerned officials to facilitate devotees.

The winter pilgrimage has seen a lot of enthusiasm among the pilgrims and tour operators alike. While the priests consider it a good effort by the government, they say with the start of the year-round journey, all devotees will get the opportunity to visit the four Dhams.

Chief priest Srinivas Posti said a lot of enthusiasm is seen among devotees about the winter journey. It is worth noting here that Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath had recently raised the issue of the Chardham Yatra in winter, to which Badri Kedar Temple Committee and Uttarakhand government showed seriousness.

Also Read:

  1. Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj To Have Direct Air Connectivity With 23 Cities
  2. India To Become USD 30 Trillion-Economy By 2047: Pradhan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CM PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMIUTTRAKHAND TOURISMBADRI KEDAR TEMPLE COMMITTEESWAMI AVIMUKTESHWARANANDWINTER CHAR DHAM YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.