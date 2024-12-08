Dhami Kicks Off Winter Char Dham Yatra From Ukimath

Rudraprayag: After paying obeisance to Omkareshwar in Ukimath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami kicked off the winter Chardham Yatra 2024 on Sunday which, according to him, will boost the pilgrimage tourism of Devbhoomi. Devotees were elated on the inaugural day.

"After summer, devotees can visit the famous four Dhams in winter. This will also provide employment opportunities to all the businessmen associated with the yatra," Dhami said.

Dhami said preparations have been made for the yatra and appealed to the people to visit the renowned Dhams to seek the blessings of God. At the same time, he took stock of the arrangements by the administration for the winter journey and instructed concerned officials to facilitate devotees.

The winter pilgrimage has seen a lot of enthusiasm among the pilgrims and tour operators alike. While the priests consider it a good effort by the government, they say with the start of the year-round journey, all devotees will get the opportunity to visit the four Dhams.

Chief priest Srinivas Posti said a lot of enthusiasm is seen among devotees about the winter journey. It is worth noting here that Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath had recently raised the issue of the Chardham Yatra in winter, to which Badri Kedar Temple Committee and Uttarakhand government showed seriousness.