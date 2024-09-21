ETV Bharat / bharat

DGP Swain Praises Locals For Their Rescue Operation at Accident Site Where 3 BSP Personnel Died

Locals at Brail village in Jammu and Kashmir conduct a rescue operation at the accident site where three BSF personnel were killed on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): In a tragic accident at Brail village near Waterhail in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel died and 33 others were injured. The accident took place when a bus carrying 36 BSF personnel for the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections skidded off the main road at Brail village and fell into a deep ditch resulting in the death of three BSF personnel while 33 others were injured.

The deceased have been identified as head constable-cum-cook Dayanand, head constable and water carrier Ramyodhya Singh and constable GD Sukhwasilal.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain, along with top police officials visited Brail Waterhail village on Saturday where the accident took place. He appreciated the efforts of the local youth in helping the injured. The DGP announced five Special Police Officer (SPO) posts for the youth of the village in recognition of their humanitarian service.

The DGP said that the deceased BSF personnel will never be forgotten for their selfless devotion to duty and unwavering determination to protect our nation. He expressed his gratitude to the local villagers, district administration, JKP and other agencies for their prompt response and their role in evacuating the trapped and injured personnel.

He appreciated the doctors and paramedical staff of Budgam District Hospital, SHMS, and 92 army base hospitals for providing prompt treatment to 33 injured BSF personnel and a civilian driver.