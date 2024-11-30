ETV Bharat / bharat

DGP-IGs Conference: Focus on Eastern Frontier Besides LWE, Coastal Security, Narcotics

File Photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration of All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police 2024, in Bhubaneswar. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The political turmoil and change of government in Bangladesh and its impact on India is one of the major components, the ongoing 59th DGPs, IGPs conference in Odisha has been discussing.

The conference, being attended by top police officials from States, central security agencies have further categorised five critical components of national security including LWE, coastal security, narcotics, cyber-crime and economic security.

According to a senior government official, the meeting is also having a thorough discussion on emerging security challenges along India’s eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing as well.

Significantly, the 59th DGPs, IGPs conference strategically shifted its importance from India’s western border to the country's eastern frontier.

“The west frontier with Pakistan has always been a top priority for us. However, the present turmoil in our neighbourhood in the east including Bangladesh and Myanmar have compelled the security agencies to make a strategic shift from west to east,” the official stated.

India’s eastern border

India shares its land border with Bangladesh and Myanmar in the east. The uprising of fundamentalist activities in Bangladesh following a change of government has compelled New Delhi to relook into its security strategies as far as dealing with the development in the neighbouring country is concerned. Multi agency reports have already indicated that the forces inimical to India’s security might try to create disturbance in India’s northeast from Bangladesh.

In the Myanmar front too, India faces security challenges following the current disturbance in Manipur. What has further worsened the situation is the fact that the hands of insurgent outfits operating from Myanmar have been found in the present turmoil in Manipur.

LWE

As the government has set a March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism from the country, the meeting is likely to adopt fresh strategies to handle the menace more effectively. As per government data, due to Naxalism, more than 8 crore people have been deprived of basic amenities. Significantly, due to the proactive approach against Naxalism, violent incidents in LWE-affected areas dropped by 53%, from 16,463 cases between 2004 and 2014 to 7,700 in the last 10 years. Since January this year, a total of 237 Naxalites have been neutralized, 812 arrested, and 723 have surrendered in Chhattisgarh- a hotbed of naxal violence.