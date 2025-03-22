ETV Bharat / bharat

DGGI Cracks Down On Offshore Online Gaming: 357 Sites Blocked, ₹122 Cr Frozen In Tax Evasion Bust

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has beefed up its action against offshore online gaming companies for having evaded taxes in India. Approximately 700 foreign operators are onboard scrutiny by the state, in its serious bid to crack illegal gambling, protect the integrity of finance, and assurance under taxation law.

Online Gaming Industry Under GST Purview

India's online money gaming industry consists of domestic and foreign operators. All of them are liable to Goods and Services Tax (GST). Under the GST law, 'Online Money Gaming' is treated as an actionable claim and supply of goods attracting a 28% tax. All entities in this sector must register under GST and pay taxes towards this activity to be legal.

An investigation by the DGGI shows that several offshore gaming platforms have either failed to register for GST or have concealed pay-ins that were taxable, thereby escaping tax liability. Such wide-ranging tax evasion necessitated action against these non-compliant entities.

Massive Crackdown on Illegal Operators

As part of its enforcement drive, DGGI in tandem with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked 357 websites/URLs linked to illegal offshore online gaming, betting, and gambling. This exercise was carried out under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and Section 69, which empowers the government to deny access to such platforms that pose a threat to the financial integrity and security of the state.

In a major operation against some of these illegal gaming platforms, DGGI has also targeted their financial networks. Approximately 2,000 bank accounts have been identified and blocked, which are being used for money collections from Indian participants. Attachments worth ₹4 crore have been made in these accounts in association with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Additionally, 392 bank accounts linked to UPI IDs related to these offshore platforms have been slapped with a debit freeze, amounting to a total of ₹122.05 crore provisionally attached. The intent behind these measures is to cut these illegal platforms off from sources of finance, thus creating an impediment towards potential tax evasion and illegal transactions.

Unmasking the Indian Operatives

The crackdown has also revealed instances of Indian nationals running online gaming platforms initiated outside the territory. Investigations revealed that these guys were assisting online gaming from territories outside India to Indian users, utilizing setups such as Satguru Online Money Gaming, Mahakaal Online Money Gaming, and Abhi247 Online Money Gaming.