DGGI Cracks Down On Offshore Online Gaming: 357 Sites Blocked, ₹122 Cr Frozen In Tax Evasion Bust

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has beefed up its action against offshore online gaming companies for having evaded taxes in India. Approximately 700 foreign operators are onboard scrutiny by the state, in its serious bid to crack illegal gambling, protect the integrity of finance, and assurance under taxation law.
Online Gaming Industry Under GST Purview
India's online money gaming industry consists of domestic and foreign operators. All of them are liable to Goods and Services Tax (GST). Under the GST law, 'Online Money Gaming' is treated as an actionable claim and supply of goods attracting a 28% tax. All entities in this sector must register under GST and pay taxes towards this activity to be legal.
An investigation by the DGGI shows that several offshore gaming platforms have either failed to register for GST or have concealed pay-ins that were taxable, thereby escaping tax liability. Such wide-ranging tax evasion necessitated action against these non-compliant entities.
Massive Crackdown on Illegal Operators
As part of its enforcement drive, DGGI in tandem with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked 357 websites/URLs linked to illegal offshore online gaming, betting, and gambling. This exercise was carried out under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and Section 69, which empowers the government to deny access to such platforms that pose a threat to the financial integrity and security of the state.
In a major operation against some of these illegal gaming platforms, DGGI has also targeted their financial networks. Approximately 2,000 bank accounts have been identified and blocked, which are being used for money collections from Indian participants. Attachments worth ₹4 crore have been made in these accounts in association with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
Additionally, 392 bank accounts linked to UPI IDs related to these offshore platforms have been slapped with a debit freeze, amounting to a total of ₹122.05 crore provisionally attached. The intent behind these measures is to cut these illegal platforms off from sources of finance, thus creating an impediment towards potential tax evasion and illegal transactions.
Unmasking the Indian Operatives
The crackdown has also revealed instances of Indian nationals running online gaming platforms initiated outside the territory. Investigations revealed that these guys were assisting online gaming from territories outside India to Indian users, utilizing setups such as Satguru Online Money Gaming, Mahakaal Online Money Gaming, and Abhi247 Online Money Gaming.
Allegedly the mule accounts receive money from Indian players while concealing the entire process from investigators. Therefore, a total of 166 mule accounts have been blocked. In a breakthrough event, the DGGI arrested three individuals running offshore gaming operations, while investigations are ongoing against others.
Threats against Fair Competition and National Security
The illegal offshore entities operating within the Indian online gaming scenario create unfair competition and endanger local businesses that operate within the law. The said illegal platforms target Indian customers with lucrative offers and evade their tax obligations competing unfairly with legitimate operators.
The authorities have also sounded that there are fears money raised by unlawful platforms could end up being used for unlawful activities threatening national integrity. Many of these foreign platforms lurk behind a screen, changing their site names and addresses every so often to evade the checkposts. This aids in obstructing enforcement and requires the process of consistent monitoring.
Influencers and Celebrities Under Spotlight
Another worrying trend seen by the DGGI is the promotion of offshore online gaming platforms by Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and social media influencers on platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Instagram. These promotions weave false narratives and lure unsuspecting users to illegal gaming platforms.
The authorities have cautioned the public about engaging with offshore gaming platforms because this jeopardizes their personal financial matters and indirectly supports activities threatening financial stability and national security.
Stringent enforcement before the IPL season
With the IPL season started, DGGI is bracing for an even tighter enforcement against illegal online gaming and betting. The gaming industry witnesses a resurgence during major sports events, requiring the authorities to be on their toes.
DGGI has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling tax evasion and illicit gaming operations, ensuring that all entities comply with regulatory frameworks. The government is urging users to opt for regulated gaming platforms that adhere to Indian tax laws, thereby promoting responsible gaming practices.