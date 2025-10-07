ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Will Do Thorough Study To Find Root Cause For Uncommanded RAT Deployment In AI Plane: Naidu

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said regulator DGCA will conduct a thorough study to find the root cause that led to the uncommanded Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployment in an Air India Boeing Dreamliner plane last week. The incident involved the aircraft VT-ANO operating the flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on October 4. The RAT was deployed seconds before the landing at Birmingham, and the aircraft landed safely.

To a question about the incident, Naidu said that whenever such incidents happen, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) tries to find out the root cause of the problem.

"And once we get to understand the root cause, then we are going to reach out to the stakeholders, the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) also... whoever is concerned. We are going to do a thorough study on this," the minister said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a function after launching the book 'Above And Beyond – Exploring the Amazing World of Aviation' in the national capital. The book is authored by Shiv Kumar Mohanka, DIG, CISF, and Chief Airport Security Officer, ASG (Aviation Security Group) Hyderabad.

Generally, RAT gets deployed automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or electrical/electronic or hydraulic failure, among others.