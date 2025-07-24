ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Took Punitive Action Against AI Express For Non-Compliance With Airworthiness Directive: Mohol

During an inspection, it was found that the airline had not complied with the EASA Airworthiness Directive on the Airbus A320 aircraft.

DGCA Took Punitive Action Against AI Express For Non-Compliance With Airworthiness Directive: Mohol
Air India Express flight on runway (ANI)
July 24, 2025

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated punitive action against certain officials of Air India Express for the airline failing to comply with an airworthiness directive regarding engines installed on Airbus A320 aircraft, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday.

During a surveillance inspection of Air India Express by DGCA, it was found that the airline had not complied with the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) Airworthiness Directive on the engines installed on the Airbus A320 aircraft.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said DGCA initiated punitive action against the airline's responsible personnel -- Continuing Maintenance Manager, Quality Manager and Accountable Manager -- as per the Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual.

"The approval granted to Quality Manager was cancelled, Continuing Maintenance Manager was given warning letter along with Rs 1.5 lacs financial penalty. A financial penalty of Rs 30 lacs was imposed on Accountable Manager," he told the Lok Sabha.

However, details about when the non-compliance happened and when the punitive action was taken were not disclosed.The minister was responding to a query on whether the government acknowledges the fact that Air India Express failed to change engine parts of Airbus A320 aircraft on time and whether a DGCA investigation reportedly revealed falsification of records.

DGCA has a structured surveillance and audit framework in place, including regular and periodic audits, spot checks, night surveillance and ramp inspections across all operators and maintenance organisations.

"It is the responsibility of the airline/operator to comply with the Service Bulletins/ Airworthiness Directives issued by the State of Design/ State of Manufacturer from time to time to keep the aircraft safe to fly and in a continuous state of airworthiness," Mohol said.

