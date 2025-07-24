ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Took Punitive Action Against AI Express For Non-Compliance With Airworthiness Directive: Mohol

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated punitive action against certain officials of Air India Express for the airline failing to comply with an airworthiness directive regarding engines installed on Airbus A320 aircraft, the civil aviation ministry said on Thursday.

During a surveillance inspection of Air India Express by DGCA, it was found that the airline had not complied with the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) Airworthiness Directive on the engines installed on the Airbus A320 aircraft.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said DGCA initiated punitive action against the airline's responsible personnel -- Continuing Maintenance Manager, Quality Manager and Accountable Manager -- as per the Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual.

"The approval granted to Quality Manager was cancelled, Continuing Maintenance Manager was given warning letter along with Rs 1.5 lacs financial penalty. A financial penalty of Rs 30 lacs was imposed on Accountable Manager," he told the Lok Sabha.