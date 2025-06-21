DGCA Slaps Show Cause Notice On Air India For Violating Flight Duty Time Limitations Norms

New Delhi: Aviation safety watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a show cause notice on Tata Group-owned Air India for violating flight duty time limitations (FDTL) norms of crew, sources said on Saturday.

These violations were found during the spot checks of the airline's Bengaluru-London flights of May 16 and 17, wherein the FDTL had exceeded the 10-hour limit, as per the notice.

FDTL are regulations designed to prevent pilot fatigue and enhance aviation safety by limiting the amount of time flight crew can be on duty, including flight and non-flight tasks.

"...during a spot check, it has been observed that the Accountable Manager of Air India operated two flights from Bangalore to London (Al133) on 16 May 2025 and 17 May 2025, both of which exceeded the stipulated flight time limit of 10 hours," the DGCA said in the notice, citing violation of Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR Section 7, Series J Part III).

"It is further noted that the Accountable Manager of Air India Ltd has failed to ensure adherence to the provisions and compliance requirements...," the regulator said in the notice. The DGCA has asked Air India to explain within seven days why "action should not be taken for these violations, as per the notice."

The decision comes days after Air India Flight 171 headed to London crashed seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport on June 12, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and several others on the ground.

Earlier, DGCA had also ordered Air India to remove its three officials, including a divisional vice president, from all roles and responsibilities related to crew scheduling and rostering over serious lapses. In its order of June 20, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also directed the airline to initiate proceedings against these three officials without delay.

Air India, in a statement on Saturday, said it has acknowledged the regulator's directive and implemented the order. "In the interim, the company's Chief Operations Officer will provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC). Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices," the airline said.