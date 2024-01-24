Loading...

DGCA Slaps Rs 1.10 Cr Penalty on Air India; Conducts All Time High Oversight Measures

Air India has been fined Rs 1.10 crore for safety violations by India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA). In a statement, the aviation regulator said that the safety violations took place on certain long-range terrain critical routes.

New Delhi: In a significant move towards enhancing safety standards in the aviation industry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) slapped Rs 1.10 crore penalty on Air India for safety violations. The aviation regulator said penalty imposed on Air India for safety violations related to flights operated on certain long range routes.

In continuing the measures to enhance safety, DGCA has taken stringent measures to ensure compliance with regulations through conduct of surveillance activities on airlines, aerodrome operators, approved organizations, aviation personnel under its regulatory control to meet laid down safety obligations.

In its press release, DGCA said that extensive surveillance mechanisms play a pivotal role in safety, mitigating potential safety risks and enhancing safety margins across the industry.

During the year 2023, DGCA intensified its safety oversight efforts, conducting a staggering 5745 surveillances (4039 planned surveillances, 1706 spot checks and night surveillances) which is an all-time high. This marked a notable increase of 26% of surveillance activities compared to the year 2022, emphasizing the commitment to ensure compliance and safety within the aviation landscape.

Consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted,enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators was taken. A total of 542 enforcement action were taken in the year 2023 witnessing a 77% increase as compared to the 305 enforcement action carried out for the year 2022.

Significant enforcement actions for the year 2023 included suspension of Approved Training Organization of Air India and financial penalties on Airlines like Air India, Air Asia, Indigo and Spice Jet for various non-compliances.

Enforcement Actions were also taken on erring pilots/cabin crew, ATCOs, non-scheduled airlines, flying training organizations and aerodrome operators. DGCA’s unwavering commitment to enforcing compliance underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety regulations within the aviation sector to ensure safer skies

