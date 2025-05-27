ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Proposes Major Policy Shift: Arts, Commerce Students May Soon Be Eligible For Pilot Training

DGCA may soon allow arts and commerce students to train as commercial pilots, removing the rule that only science students can apply. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is considering a proposal to eliminate the requirement for a science stream to obtain a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL). If approved by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and notified by the Union Law Ministry, students from arts and commerce will be allowed to obtain training to become commercial pilots, a space historically governed by science stream students in India.

Confirming the development, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai stated that the proposal to relax the eligibility requirement for training to obtain a CPL licence was handed to the Civil Aviation Ministry in April. “This is the case globally and students from all streams can fly as pilots. We have asked the ministry to permit the adoption of global norms,” Kidwai said.

Currently, regulations in India state that students must complete Class XII with physics and mathematics to undertake CPL training. This has been the law since the mid-1990s, denying opportunities to many aspirants from non-science streams, prompting them to reappear for Class XII in open school with physics and mathematics.

Reform Long Overdue

Veteran industry players and senior pilots have welcomed the DGCA proposals, calling the requirement an archaic science-only eligibility requirement out of step with international norms.

No other major country imposes such a restriction. The foundational knowledge in physics and mathematics that pilots need is taught in the earlier years of school. The professional flying course itself is designed to teach everything a pilot needs to know, from instrumentation to meteorology,” a senior pilot said.

In fact, before the science-math rule was introduced in the mid-1990s, even 10th-pass students could pursue a CPL in India.

The DGCA argues that the current training process is rigorous enough to ensure that only competent and well-prepared individuals obtain a licence.

“A student has to clear five to six highly technical subjects during training. The process is intensive and continuously tests their capability. Our systems are robust enough to train candidates from any stream, provided they meet the standards,” Kidwai said.

Ministry Yet to Approve

While the DGCA has made its recommendations, the final call rests with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which in turn will pass it on to the Law Ministry for notification. Sources in the Aviation Ministry confirmed that a proposal has been received, but no decision has been taken yet.

“The DGCA recommendation has been sent. Once the Aviation Ministry finalises the details, it will be forwarded to the Law Ministry for the rule change notification. Only then will the new eligibility criteria come into effect,” a senior ministry official said.

Expected Surge in Demand, Training Infrastructure in Focus