DGCA Proposes Major Policy Shift: Arts, Commerce Students May Soon Be Eligible For Pilot Training

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is considering a proposal to eliminate the requirement for a science stream to obtain a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL). If approved by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry and notified by the Union Law Ministry, students from arts and commerce will be allowed to obtain training to become commercial pilots, a space historically governed by science stream students in India.
Confirming the development, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai stated that the proposal to relax the eligibility requirement for training to obtain a CPL licence was handed to the Civil Aviation Ministry in April. “This is the case globally and students from all streams can fly as pilots. We have asked the ministry to permit the adoption of global norms,” Kidwai said.
Currently, regulations in India state that students must complete Class XII with physics and mathematics to undertake CPL training. This has been the law since the mid-1990s, denying opportunities to many aspirants from non-science streams, prompting them to reappear for Class XII in open school with physics and mathematics.
Reform Long Overdue
Veteran industry players and senior pilots have welcomed the DGCA proposals, calling the requirement an archaic science-only eligibility requirement out of step with international norms.
No other major country imposes such a restriction. The foundational knowledge in physics and mathematics that pilots need is taught in the earlier years of school. The professional flying course itself is designed to teach everything a pilot needs to know, from instrumentation to meteorology,” a senior pilot said.
In fact, before the science-math rule was introduced in the mid-1990s, even 10th-pass students could pursue a CPL in India.
The DGCA argues that the current training process is rigorous enough to ensure that only competent and well-prepared individuals obtain a licence.
“A student has to clear five to six highly technical subjects during training. The process is intensive and continuously tests their capability. Our systems are robust enough to train candidates from any stream, provided they meet the standards,” Kidwai said.
Ministry Yet to Approve
While the DGCA has made its recommendations, the final call rests with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which in turn will pass it on to the Law Ministry for notification. Sources in the Aviation Ministry confirmed that a proposal has been received, but no decision has been taken yet.
“The DGCA recommendation has been sent. Once the Aviation Ministry finalises the details, it will be forwarded to the Law Ministry for the rule change notification. Only then will the new eligibility criteria come into effect,” a senior ministry official said.
Expected Surge in Demand, Training Infrastructure in Focus
The DGCA is aware that opening up CPL training to a broader pool of students could significantly increase demand. To address this, aviation authorities have initiated measures to upgrade the country’s flying training infrastructure.
In a recent directive issued on May 16, DGCA chief Kidwai ordered all Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) to maintain dedicated websites with updated information on their facilities and performance metrics. These must include data on the number of aircraft, instructors, designated examiners, simulator availability, ground school setup, and the typical time taken to complete 200 hours of flying, the mandatory threshold for CPL issuance.
“The idea is to bring transparency. If such information is in the public domain, students can make informed choices, and schools will be pushed to become more competitive, safer, and student-friendly,” Kidwai explained.
Students Still Face High Costs, Job Uncertainty
While the proposed reform could democratise entry into aviation training, aspiring pilots will continue to face serious challenges. The cost of CPL training in India, often between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, remains prohibitive for many, and job prospects post-training are uncertain.
“Becoming a pilot in India is anything but easy. From the high cost of training to the long wait for jobs, it’s a tough road. Most student pilots come from middle-class backgrounds and take significant loans to pursue this dream,” said an FTO operator in Maharashtra.
Senior pilots echoed these concerns, advising caution. “There is a gap between CPL training and employment. Students must be aware that after completing training and getting type-rated on commercial aircraft, they might have to wait years before getting hired. Families need to plan financially and emotionally,” one captain said.
India’s Flying Talent Going Abroad
A significant number of Indian students currently go abroad, to the US, South Africa and the Philippines, for CPL training due to infrastructure limitations and procedural hurdles in India. If the eligibility reform is accompanied by improvements in domestic training quality and timelines, it could help retain more aspiring pilots within the country.
As the aviation industry grows steadily, the demand for trained pilots is also expected to surge. According to projections, India will need over 15,000 new pilots in the next decade to meet the needs of expanding fleets and new routes.
Flight training academies, too, are preparing for an influx. “We’re expecting more applications once this change is notified. We are already planning to expand simulator hours and increase instructor numbers,” said the CEO of a flying school based in Delhi.
