ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Orders Urgent Safety Checks on Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet After Ahmedabad Crash

New Delhi: After the devastating crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad, India to London Gatwick, the regulator in charge of India's civil aviation has issued a standard instruction to enhance safety checks on all of Air India's Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-9 fleets with Genx engines.

The crash on June 12, occurred just after taking off out of Ahmedabad airport. The flight was operated by aircraft VT-ANB and there was reported communication loss after a Mayday call was issued. The aircraft with 242 people on board crashed just outside of the airport perimeter in the Meghaninagar area with thick black smoke and fire. Multiple fire tenders responded immediately to the incident with the crash site on fire.

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) information the flight was under command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who is a Line Training Captain with over 8200 flying hours and First Officer Clive Kundar with 1100 flying hours.

DGCA's preliminary report confirmed that the aircraft took off at 1:39 PM IST from runway 23 before issuing a MAYDAY call, which is only used in life-threatening emergencies. DGCA noted that no further communication was received before the cockpit communication ended, and the aircraft crashed shortly after.

As a preventive measure, DGCA has now directed Air India to carry out a series of mandatory inspections across its Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, effective from June 15, 2025. These include: