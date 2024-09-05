Mystery Metal: Plane Engine Part Found Near Delhi Airport, DGCA Orders Probe

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has launched a probe into an incident where a metal part, possibly from an Air India Express aircraft, was found outside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline, however, has not confirmed if the part belongs to its aircraft.
According to reports, the metal part might be from an Air India Express flight that made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Monday due to engine trouble. The flight, IX 145, was bound for Bahrain when the crew reported engine issues, leading to a precautionary landing.
Officials told ETV Bharat that locals of Vasant Vihar reported finding metal pieces in the area, claiming they fell from an aircraft. The Delhi Police have filed a case and are investigating, with a technical team working to determine if the metal pieces belong to the same aircraft.
Air India Express has reported the incident to the regulator and other agencies, and an investigation is underway. The airline has stated that no passengers were harmed during the emergency landing.
Air India Statement
Soon after its plane made an emergency landing, Air India released a statement saying, "Investigation into the matter revealed that Air India Express flight IX145 took off for Bahrain at 8:48 am. The crew members reported engine trouble, after which the plane made an emergency landing at 9:10 pm." It said that "no passenger was harmed in this."
"After landing, Delhi Police received a PCR call in this matter. However, the technical team will find out during the investigation whether the iron pieces belonged to the India Express plane," reads the statement.
Meanwhile, the probe will likely determine if there was any defect in the aircraft, and the DGCA will investigate the incident to ensure passenger safety.
