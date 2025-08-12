ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo For Simulator Training Lapses Related To 1,700 Pilots

The regulator found that the simulators on which the nearly 1,700 pilots did their training were not qualified for operations at certain airports.

Representational Image (AFP File)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

Updated : August 12, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

Mumbai/New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for alleged lapses in simulator training conducted for nearly 1,700 pilots, according to sources. The sources on Tuesday said the show cause notice was issued after scrutiny of records and replies received from the airline last month. IndiGo said it is in the process of reviewing the show cause notice.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found that Category C or critical airfield training for around 1,700 pilots, including pilots in command and first officers, was conducted with non-qualified simulators, the sources said.

According to the sources, the regulator found that the simulators on which the nearly 1,700 pilots did their training were not qualified for operations at certain airports like Calicut, Leh, and Kathmandu.

Certain airports, like Calicut, which has a table top runway, have additional requirements for flight operations.

"We confirm receipt of a show-cause notice issued by the DGCA pertaining to simulator training of some of our pilots. We are in process of reviewing the same and will respond to the regulator within the stipulated timeline," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

