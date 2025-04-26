ETV Bharat / bharat

Airspace Curbs: Dgca Issues Advisory To Airlines On Passenger Handlingsteps Due to Longer Flights

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday issued an advisory to airlines on providing proper communication and in-flight catering services to passengers as international flights are having longer flying time due to the Pakistan airspace closure.

Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian airlines, resulting in longer flying hours for their international flights, especially those flying out from north Indian cities, including Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the advisory on passenger handling measures in view of airspace restrictions resulting in extended flight durations and technical stops.