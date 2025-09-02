ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Grants Safety Clearance To AISATS, First Ground Handling Firm To Get Nod

DGCA granted safety clearance to AISATS for first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening SMS and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 2, 2025 at 8:42 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), making it the first ground handling company in the country to receive the approval.

As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July. With the granting of approval to AISATS, the regulator said, "India has become the second country after Malaysia in the APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance."

APAC refers to Asia Pacific, and ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). In a release, the DGCA said it has granted safety clearance to AISATS for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening SMS and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.

The clearance has been issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II, it added. According to the regulator, ground handling is vital to aviation safety, and with increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds and multiple service providers, it has mandated safety clearance for all operators.

"AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure, confirming full compliance with CAR provisions on ground handling and SMS implementation," the release said. The safety clearance document was handed over to AISATS at the regulator's headquarters in the national capital.

Read More

Domestic Air Traffic Falls 2.9% in July 2025, Breaking Last Year’s Growth Trend: DGCA

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), making it the first ground handling company in the country to receive the approval.

As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July. With the granting of approval to AISATS, the regulator said, "India has become the second country after Malaysia in the APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance."

APAC refers to Asia Pacific, and ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). In a release, the DGCA said it has granted safety clearance to AISATS for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening SMS and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.

The clearance has been issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II, it added. According to the regulator, ground handling is vital to aviation safety, and with increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds and multiple service providers, it has mandated safety clearance for all operators.

"AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure, confirming full compliance with CAR provisions on ground handling and SMS implementation," the release said. The safety clearance document was handed over to AISATS at the regulator's headquarters in the national capital.

Read More

Domestic Air Traffic Falls 2.9% in July 2025, Breaking Last Year’s Growth Trend: DGCA

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AISATSAIR INDIASAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMSAIR INDIA SATS AIRPORT SERVICESDGCA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.