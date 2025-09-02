DGCA Grants Safety Clearance To AISATS, First Ground Handling Firm To Get Nod

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), making it the first ground handling company in the country to receive the approval.

As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July. With the granting of approval to AISATS, the regulator said, "India has become the second country after Malaysia in the APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance."

APAC refers to Asia Pacific, and ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). In a release, the DGCA said it has granted safety clearance to AISATS for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening SMS and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.