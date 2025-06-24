ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Finds Various Defects In Aviation Ecosystem During Surveillance At Major Airports

DGCA, in a statement, said findings have been communicated to those concerned to take corrective actions within seven days without disclosing the names of airlines.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday said surveillance conducted at major airports revealed several defects in the aviation ecosystem, including multiple cases wherein the defects reappeared on aircraft and centre line marking faded on runway.

The surveillance, which comes against the backdrop of the fatal Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad on June 12, covered critical areas such as flight operations, airworthiness, ramp safety, air traffic control, communication, navigation systems, and pre-flight medical evaluations.

Without disclosing the names of airlines or any other entities in the ecosystem, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement said the findings have been communicated to those concerned for taking corrective actions within seven days.

Two teams led by the DGCA Joint Director General carried out comprehensive surveillance during night and early morning hours at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. During the surveillance, domestic flight of a scheduled carrier was found to be held up due to worn tyres and was released only after the required rectification, the statement said.

There were multiple cases wherein the reported defects reappeared many times on aircraft, indicating ineffective monitoring and inadequate rectification, it added. Among other defects, the regulator found that a simulator was not matching with the aircraft configuration and also the software was not updated to the current version.

