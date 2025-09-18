ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Clears Helicopter Services For Char Dham Yatra 2025 With Strict Safety Protocols

DGCA has approved the resumption of Char Dham Yatra helicopter services from September 15 with tighter safety norms, pilot checks, and on-ground monitoring.

DGCA Clears Helicopter Services For Char Dham Yatra 2025 With Strict Safety Protocols
Devotees at Kedarnath Dham (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 18, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has authorised the resumption of helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra in 2025, starting September 15–16, after the customary monsoon break. The DGCA gave this approval after a thorough safety audit and many high-profile review meetings led by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, to review operational safety in one of India's most arduous pilgrim journeys.

The Char Dham Yatra brings lakhs of pilgrims to the four sacred shrines—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—every year, and helicopter services provide a lifeline, especially for elderly pilgrims, to the remote and high-altitude location of these shrines.

Safety Audits

The DGCA approval came after a number of thorough inspections and audits from September 13 to 16, including helipads, helicopters, operator readiness, and support facilities. The push to enhance operational safety came on the heels of a number of helicopter accidents from earlier in May–June 2025, which led to a number of high-powered committees to review and make specific recommendations for operational safety.

Minister Rammohan Naidu personally monitored the process, holding multiple review meetings with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, DGCA officials, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) in both Dehradun and Delhi.

“There will be zero tolerance for any lapses in safety,” the Minister said, directing DGCA to maintain constant vigilance and conduct surprise checks throughout the Yatra season.

Two-Tier Helicopter Operations

The Char Dham helicopter operations will be conducted in two distinct formats:

Charter Services from Dehradun’s Sahastradhara helipad to the four shrines (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath).

Shuttle Services to Kedarnath Ji from the Guptkashi/Phata/Sitapur cluster.

A total of six helicopter operators will provide shuttle services, and seven operators or consortiums are rated for charter operations from Dehradun.

Key Safety Elements

Due to the operational complexity of helicopters in high-altitude Himalayan terrain with unknown weather effects, the DGCA has put in place the following safety elements and plans:

1. Improved Pilot Qualification & Training

All helicopter pilots in the Chardham sector requirements to conduct route checks and participate in recurrent training. Additional emphasis in training focused on high altitude, weather usage, and crew resource management. Operational pilots must have previously qualified in the high altitude environment.

2. Airworthiness Improvement

Walkaround inspection of all helicopters to ensure safety prior to flights. Following manufacturer maintenance programs and increasing the frequency of inspections during the Yatra period.

3. Operational Safety

Limitations on weight and balance before departure to allow safe take-off and landing from narrow valleys. Requiring the use of advanced navigation and communications technologies to enhance situational awareness. Real-time weather monitoring utilising dedicated information technology.

4. Passenger Safety and Awareness

Providing a passenger safety briefing about safety related to seat belts, embarkation and disembarkation, and emergency procedures. Adding more ground safety personnel to assist with passenger movements and help avoid the crowds at the helipads.

5. Strengthened Regulatory Monitoring

Deployment of DGCA flight operations and airworthiness teams at key helipads for on-ground supervision. Surprise audits and random compliance checks during the operating season.

In addition, AAI air traffic controllers and IMD meteorological officers have been stationed at critical points, and UCADA control rooms are being manned by qualified personnel to maintain a real-time safety net.

A Safer Yatra Experience

Authorities say these measures will significantly mitigate operational risks that were highlighted during the incidents earlier this year. The DGCA will maintain constant communication with operators and state agencies throughout the season.

Read More

  1. DGCA Grants Safety Clearance To AISATS, First Ground Handling Firm To Get Nod
  2. Domestic Air Traffic Falls 2.9% in July 2025, Breaking Last Year’s Growth Trend: DGCA

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HELICOPTER SERVICESCHAR DHAM YATRADGCA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.