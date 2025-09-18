DGCA Clears Helicopter Services For Char Dham Yatra 2025 With Strict Safety Protocols
DGCA has approved the resumption of Char Dham Yatra helicopter services from September 15 with tighter safety norms, pilot checks, and on-ground monitoring.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has authorised the resumption of helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra in 2025, starting September 15–16, after the customary monsoon break. The DGCA gave this approval after a thorough safety audit and many high-profile review meetings led by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, to review operational safety in one of India's most arduous pilgrim journeys.
The Char Dham Yatra brings lakhs of pilgrims to the four sacred shrines—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—every year, and helicopter services provide a lifeline, especially for elderly pilgrims, to the remote and high-altitude location of these shrines.
Safety Audits
The DGCA approval came after a number of thorough inspections and audits from September 13 to 16, including helipads, helicopters, operator readiness, and support facilities. The push to enhance operational safety came on the heels of a number of helicopter accidents from earlier in May–June 2025, which led to a number of high-powered committees to review and make specific recommendations for operational safety.
Minister Rammohan Naidu personally monitored the process, holding multiple review meetings with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, DGCA officials, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) in both Dehradun and Delhi.
“There will be zero tolerance for any lapses in safety,” the Minister said, directing DGCA to maintain constant vigilance and conduct surprise checks throughout the Yatra season.
Two-Tier Helicopter Operations
The Char Dham helicopter operations will be conducted in two distinct formats:
Charter Services from Dehradun’s Sahastradhara helipad to the four shrines (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath).
Shuttle Services to Kedarnath Ji from the Guptkashi/Phata/Sitapur cluster.
A total of six helicopter operators will provide shuttle services, and seven operators or consortiums are rated for charter operations from Dehradun.
Key Safety Elements
Due to the operational complexity of helicopters in high-altitude Himalayan terrain with unknown weather effects, the DGCA has put in place the following safety elements and plans:
1. Improved Pilot Qualification & Training
All helicopter pilots in the Chardham sector requirements to conduct route checks and participate in recurrent training. Additional emphasis in training focused on high altitude, weather usage, and crew resource management. Operational pilots must have previously qualified in the high altitude environment.
2. Airworthiness Improvement
Walkaround inspection of all helicopters to ensure safety prior to flights. Following manufacturer maintenance programs and increasing the frequency of inspections during the Yatra period.
3. Operational Safety
Limitations on weight and balance before departure to allow safe take-off and landing from narrow valleys. Requiring the use of advanced navigation and communications technologies to enhance situational awareness. Real-time weather monitoring utilising dedicated information technology.
4. Passenger Safety and Awareness
Providing a passenger safety briefing about safety related to seat belts, embarkation and disembarkation, and emergency procedures. Adding more ground safety personnel to assist with passenger movements and help avoid the crowds at the helipads.
5. Strengthened Regulatory Monitoring
Deployment of DGCA flight operations and airworthiness teams at key helipads for on-ground supervision. Surprise audits and random compliance checks during the operating season.
In addition, AAI air traffic controllers and IMD meteorological officers have been stationed at critical points, and UCADA control rooms are being manned by qualified personnel to maintain a real-time safety net.
A Safer Yatra Experience
Authorities say these measures will significantly mitigate operational risks that were highlighted during the incidents earlier this year. The DGCA will maintain constant communication with operators and state agencies throughout the season.
