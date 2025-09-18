ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Clears Helicopter Services For Char Dham Yatra 2025 With Strict Safety Protocols

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has authorised the resumption of helicopter services for the Char Dham Yatra in 2025, starting September 15–16, after the customary monsoon break. The DGCA gave this approval after a thorough safety audit and many high-profile review meetings led by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, to review operational safety in one of India's most arduous pilgrim journeys.

The Char Dham Yatra brings lakhs of pilgrims to the four sacred shrines—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—every year, and helicopter services provide a lifeline, especially for elderly pilgrims, to the remote and high-altitude location of these shrines.

Safety Audits

The DGCA approval came after a number of thorough inspections and audits from September 13 to 16, including helipads, helicopters, operator readiness, and support facilities. The push to enhance operational safety came on the heels of a number of helicopter accidents from earlier in May–June 2025, which led to a number of high-powered committees to review and make specific recommendations for operational safety.

Minister Rammohan Naidu personally monitored the process, holding multiple review meetings with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, DGCA officials, Airports Authority of India (AAI), and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) in both Dehradun and Delhi.

“There will be zero tolerance for any lapses in safety,” the Minister said, directing DGCA to maintain constant vigilance and conduct surprise checks throughout the Yatra season.

Two-Tier Helicopter Operations

The Char Dham helicopter operations will be conducted in two distinct formats:

Charter Services from Dehradun’s Sahastradhara helipad to the four shrines (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath).

Shuttle Services to Kedarnath Ji from the Guptkashi/Phata/Sitapur cluster.

A total of six helicopter operators will provide shuttle services, and seven operators or consortiums are rated for charter operations from Dehradun.

Key Safety Elements

Due to the operational complexity of helicopters in high-altitude Himalayan terrain with unknown weather effects, the DGCA has put in place the following safety elements and plans:

1. Improved Pilot Qualification & Training