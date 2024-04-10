DGCA Asks Airlines to Inform Them Regarding Time Needed For Implementation Of New Pilot Duty Norms

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 9:28 PM IST

DGCA has asked Airlines to inform them regarding time needed for implementation of new pilot duty norms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to inform when they will be ready to implement the pilot duty rest norms. The aviation watchdog wrote to airlines like Spicejet, Air India, Vistara, Air India Express and IngiGo.

New Delhi: After facing setbacks from the pilot unions and aviation enthusiasts, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines to inform when they will be ready to implement the newly amended pilot duty rest norms that mostly cater to the issue of 'fatigueness'.

In a letter addressed to SpiceJet, Air India, Vistara, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, BlueDart, and Quikjet, the DGCA asked airlines to "kindly indicate the timeline required to prepare a roadmap for implementation of revised FDTL norms and the timeline for subsequent implementation of the same."

"In light of the observations made by the Honorable High during the aforesaid hearing, you may kindly indicate the timeline required to prepare a roadmap for implementation of the revised FDTL norms and the timeline for subsequent implementation of the same," the DGCA wrote in a notice to airlines on April 10.

The move by the aviation watchdog comes after the Delhi High Court on April 1 asked the DGCA for a tentative date for implementation of the revised duty time norms for pilots. The case will be next heard on May 8. The DGCA in January amended the rules governing pilot work hours.

The revision included an increase in the weekly rest period from 36 to 48 hours. Originally, the revised rule was to come into effect from June 1 but the DGCA took a u-turn last month as it amended rules in abeyance with industry experts claiming that the aviation watchdog succumbed to the pressure of airlines and put the safety of pilots and passengers in the back seat.

At that time, airlines had sought their postponement on the grounds that implementing the new pilot rules would increase their requirement for pilots and it would in turn lead to the cancelling of 15-25 per cent of flights.

