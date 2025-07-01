DGCA Approves Delhi Artificial Rain Pilot Project

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday approved the Delhi government's plan to try artificial rain for immediate relief in case of worsening pollution levels in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier approved the pilot project to try artificial rain.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the approval at a press conference held at the Delhi Secretariat. Sirsa said, "The previous government used to only talk about artificial rain. They used to write letters, but our government has obtained all the permissions. The final permission was to be obtained from the DGCA, that too has now been received."

"An agreement has been signed to conduct five trials in Alipur, Bawana, and Rohini in Delhi soon," Sirsa added.

Sirsa said, "The trial of artificial rain will be held between August 30 and September 10. The first artificial rain pilot project of the Delhi government is completely ready. All technical preparations and necessary procedures have been completed."

"Now we just have to wait for the weather to be favourable, especially the availability of suitable clouds. As soon as suitable clouds appear, the campaign will be started," he added. "This is not just an experiment, but a roadmap for the future," Sirsa said.

The operation was to be conducted by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kanpur, in coordination with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

He further said that reducing pollution and ensuring clean air is everyone’s right. "From anti-smog guns, sprinklers, and strict rules to prevent dust at construction sites, to now looking toward the sky, we are making every possible effort to clean the air of Delhi. This pilot project is not just about bringing rain, but is also a symbol of scientific courage and environmental responsibility," he added.

