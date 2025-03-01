Devotees Throng Kamarpukur, The Birthplace Of Sri Ramakrishna On 190th Birth Anniversary

Arambag: A special puja was organised at Kamarpukur and Jairambati in the Hooghly district on Saturday on the occasion of the 190th birth anniversary of 18th-century mystic Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa. Kamarpukur is where the mystic was born and brought up, and the place is woven into his memories.

The day started with a morning procession, and the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Kamarpukur, took out a rally with the spectacularly decorated portrait of Maa Sarada, the consort of Sri Ramakrishna, amid devotional songs in which students and locals took part proactively. Thousands of devotees throng the temple premises to pay obeisance to their spiritual master.

"Today is the 109th birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna, and the ceremony will continue for three days. It started with the Mangalaarti at dawn, followed by readings from the Vedas, the Gita and other sacred hymns. The local students were taken out in the procession. Devotees from the US and the UK have joined us in the holy celebrations, along with MP Mitali Bag, MLA Manas Majumder and others. Later, the statue of Swami Vivekananda was garlanded at Kamarpukur Choti. The procession culminated at the school," Swami Lokottarananda of the Math said.

The bedecked Ramakrishna Temple. (ETV Bharat)

"A special puja is arranged every year on the birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna, and special bhog is served to all devotees. There will be readings on the life and gospel of Sri Ramakrishna, followed by sankirtana and a religious conference. For this purpose, Swami Suparnananda, secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Golpark and another saint from Jairambati have joined us. We have a cloth-donation event on Sunday in which 3,000 poor women will be handed over cloths followed by the distribution of educational materials to 1,300 students. We work by serving the people," he said.

The entrance to the Ramakrishna Math in Kamarpukur. (ETV Bharat)

"Peace is eluding the world, and all gospels of Sri Ramakrishna centres are contextual, and more people are subscribing to the paths shown by him. There are 320 branches of the Ramakrishna Mission in India, and the Masters' gospels will show the paths of the future to the world," he further added.

"We have come here to pay homage to the Master so that we can follow his path. We will also pray for world peace," Manila Majumder, a devotee from Sodepur, said.