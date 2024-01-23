Devotee's Letter Seeking Marriage with Beau found in Temple's Donation Box in Odisha

Sambalpur (Odisha): A letter seeking marriage with his boyfriend was found inside a donation box of Goddess Samaleswari Temple in Odisha’s Sambalpur. The letter was found when the donation box was opened on Monday night. The writer, suspected to be a girl wrote the letter in red ink and sought the blessings of the Goddess to unite with her boyfriend. In the letter, she wrote that she loved her boyfriend truly and asked the Goddess to bless her so that she could get married to him.

Speaking about the letter, President of Samalei Temple Trust Board Sanjay Babu said, “This is a matter of the devotee's faith and trust in the Goddess. We found such letters whenever we opened the donation box. The letters read about praying for health and about children. Most of the time we try to keep it secret as it is a matter of devotees and Goddess Samaleswari.” The inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project will be held on January 27.

