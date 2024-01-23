Loading...

Devotee's Letter Seeking Marriage with Beau found in Temple's Donation Box in Odisha

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 8:24 PM IST

Letter found in Temple's donation box

At the Goddess Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur, Odisha, a letter was found in the donation box written by a woman seeking blessings from Goddess to tie the nuptial knot with her boyfriend.

Sambalpur (Odisha): A letter seeking marriage with his boyfriend was found inside a donation box of Goddess Samaleswari Temple in Odisha’s Sambalpur. The letter was found when the donation box was opened on Monday night. The writer, suspected to be a girl wrote the letter in red ink and sought the blessings of the Goddess to unite with her boyfriend. In the letter, she wrote that she loved her boyfriend truly and asked the Goddess to bless her so that she could get married to him.

Speaking about the letter, President of Samalei Temple Trust Board Sanjay Babu said, “This is a matter of the devotee's faith and trust in the Goddess. We found such letters whenever we opened the donation box. The letters read about praying for health and about children. Most of the time we try to keep it secret as it is a matter of devotees and Goddess Samaleswari.” The inauguration of the Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) project will be held on January 27.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Valentine's Day 2023: 63-yr-old from UP reminisces 1000 pages letter he wrote to his wife in 1999
  2. Case registered against UP teacher for writing love letter to Class VIII student
  3. IFS officer in Malta celebrates Pran Pratishtha; sings Ram Dhun

TAGGED:

sambalpur hundi letterLove letter in donation boxGoddess Samaleswari TempleGoddess Samaleswari Sambalpur

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.