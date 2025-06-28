Over 700 Hospitalised In Puri During Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, No Casualty: Health Dept

Puri: Around 3500 people were rushed to the hospitals here during Rath Yatra on Friday due to the sweltering heat, humidity, overcrowding and other reasons. According to health department officials, 742 patients were admitted to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) while others were taken to Puri IDH, first aid centres and other health facilities for treatment. However no casualty has been reported so far.

Of them, over 400 people had fainted in the humid conditions and two others sustained injuries near the sea beach early on Friday. Some were discharged immediately, the others under observation will be released on Saturday.

According to Health Department Special Secretary Bijay Mohapatra, extensive arrangements were made to provide health services to the devotees during Rath Yatra. "On Friday, a total of 3500 people were admitted to the DHH and Puri IDH besides other health facilities for treatment for various health problems. About 742 people were admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital alone after fainting or being injured during the ceremony. So far, 480 people have been treated and discharged. The rest will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday. None had serious health problems and no casualty has been reported," Mohapatra stated.

The exact figures will be available in the evening, he added.

On Friday, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, addressing mediapersons said, the entire event was conducted well. "This year the crowd was one and half times more than the normal Rath Yatra crowd. So there are likely to be some instance of injury or the other. But that is usual and nothing much has happened other than a few incidents," he had said after Lord Jagannanth's chariot was pulled a few yards as formality on the day.

The chariots had to be halted midway on Friday and the pulling process started again on Saturday. By afternoon, all the three chariots had reached the Gundicha temple amid a sea of devotees.