Ganga Dussehra Bathing Festival: Huge Crowds Of Devotees Throng Haridwar And Gangotri For Holy Dip

Haridwar: On the occasion of the Ganga Dussehra festival, a large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga River, an event which has great significance in Hinduism. These devotees also performed special prayers at all the Ganga ghats, including Gangotri Dham. This year, a huge crowd of devotees gathered at Gangotri Dham and Dharamnagari Haridwar to celebrate Ganga Dussehra.

The Haridwar administration made arrangements for the Ganga Dussehra bathing festival in the holy city from morning to evening. According to the administration, Ganga Aarti was offered, and about twenty lakh devotees earned blessings by bathing at all the Ganga Ghats. Huge crowds of devotees were seen on all the Ganga Ghats of Haridwar since morning. Since morning, a huge crowd of devotees gathered to take a bath in the Ganga in Brahmakund at Har Ki Pauri.

The arrival of these crowds of devotees led to traffic jams inside the city and on the highway, causing inconvenience to the passengers. So far, 3,77,429 devotees have visited Gangotri Dham, the originating place of Maa Ganga, on Ganga Dussehra.

Around 24,871 devotees visited Baba Kedar at Kedarnath Dham on June 5. So far, 8,16,050 devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham, 6,39,069 devotees have visited Badrinath Dham, 43,680 pilgrims have visited Hemkund Sahib, and 3,79,114 devotees have visited Yamunotri Dham.