ETV Bharat / bharat

Ganga Dussehra Bathing Festival: Huge Crowds Of Devotees Throng Haridwar And Gangotri For Holy Dip

According to the Haridwar administration, about 20 lakh devotees took holy dip at the Ghats during the Ganga Dussehra festival this year.

Ganga Dussehra Bathing Festival In Haridwar
Ganga Dussehra Bathing Festival In Haridwar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST

1 Min Read

Haridwar: On the occasion of the Ganga Dussehra festival, a large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga River, an event which has great significance in Hinduism. These devotees also performed special prayers at all the Ganga ghats, including Gangotri Dham. This year, a huge crowd of devotees gathered at Gangotri Dham and Dharamnagari Haridwar to celebrate Ganga Dussehra.

The Haridwar administration made arrangements for the Ganga Dussehra bathing festival in the holy city from morning to evening. According to the administration, Ganga Aarti was offered, and about twenty lakh devotees earned blessings by bathing at all the Ganga Ghats. Huge crowds of devotees were seen on all the Ganga Ghats of Haridwar since morning. Since morning, a huge crowd of devotees gathered to take a bath in the Ganga in Brahmakund at Har Ki Pauri.

The arrival of these crowds of devotees led to traffic jams inside the city and on the highway, causing inconvenience to the passengers. So far, 3,77,429 devotees have visited Gangotri Dham, the originating place of Maa Ganga, on Ganga Dussehra.

Around 24,871 devotees visited Baba Kedar at Kedarnath Dham on June 5. So far, 8,16,050 devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham, 6,39,069 devotees have visited Badrinath Dham, 43,680 pilgrims have visited Hemkund Sahib, and 3,79,114 devotees have visited Yamunotri Dham.

Read More:

1. Bengaluru Stampede: City Police Commissioner Suspended; Karnataka Govt Orders Arrest Of KSCA, RCB officials

Haridwar: On the occasion of the Ganga Dussehra festival, a large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga River, an event which has great significance in Hinduism. These devotees also performed special prayers at all the Ganga ghats, including Gangotri Dham. This year, a huge crowd of devotees gathered at Gangotri Dham and Dharamnagari Haridwar to celebrate Ganga Dussehra.

The Haridwar administration made arrangements for the Ganga Dussehra bathing festival in the holy city from morning to evening. According to the administration, Ganga Aarti was offered, and about twenty lakh devotees earned blessings by bathing at all the Ganga Ghats. Huge crowds of devotees were seen on all the Ganga Ghats of Haridwar since morning. Since morning, a huge crowd of devotees gathered to take a bath in the Ganga in Brahmakund at Har Ki Pauri.

The arrival of these crowds of devotees led to traffic jams inside the city and on the highway, causing inconvenience to the passengers. So far, 3,77,429 devotees have visited Gangotri Dham, the originating place of Maa Ganga, on Ganga Dussehra.

Around 24,871 devotees visited Baba Kedar at Kedarnath Dham on June 5. So far, 8,16,050 devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham, 6,39,069 devotees have visited Badrinath Dham, 43,680 pilgrims have visited Hemkund Sahib, and 3,79,114 devotees have visited Yamunotri Dham.

Read More:

1. Bengaluru Stampede: City Police Commissioner Suspended; Karnataka Govt Orders Arrest Of KSCA, RCB officials

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOLY DIP GANGADUSSEHRA HARIDWARGANGOTRI PILGRIMSUTTARAKHANDGANGA DUSSEHRA FEST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.