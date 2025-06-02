Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Final Stretch Of Samruddhi Highway On June 5

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the last stretch of Samruddhi Highway, connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, on June 5.

The entire 701-kilometre highway will become fully operational once this 76-km stretch from Igatpuri in Nashik to Aamne in Thane is inaugurated. This will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to eight hours from existing 16 hours.

The work of the final stretch has been completed and CM will inaugurate it at a programme in Igatpuri on Thursday, Anil Kumar Gaikwad, managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation said. Also, the Chief Minister's Office has confirmed the event.

Currently, 625-km of the 701-km Samruddhi Highway is operational and work was underway in the final 76-km stretch, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1182 crore. This stretch has a 7.8-km tunnel, which is the longest in the country.

This stretch was completed in April itself after this, the connecting roads between Mumbai-Nashik highway from Amne to Vadpe were being constructed. Now, these roads have also been constructed. Once the stretch is opened to traffic, one will be able to travel directly from Amne, which is the gateway of Mumbai, to Nagpur.

The construction of the Rs 55,000-crore Samruddhi highway was started in 2019. The first phase of the 520-km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur on December 11, 2022. After this, the 70-km stretch from Shirdi to Bharveer was inaugurated on May 26, 2023 by the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The 25-km stretch from Bharveer to Igatpuri was inaugurated in March 2024 by the then MSRDC minister Dada Bhuse.