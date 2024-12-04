ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspense Over: Devendra Fadnavis To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra CM Tomorrow, Mahayuti Partners To Meet Governor Today

Fadnavis' name was finalised in the BJP's core committee meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly before its Maharashtra legislature party meeting.

Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on December 5 as his name has been finalised in the BJP core committee meeting, sources said on Wednesday.
Maharashtra's caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde (left) and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (right) with Union Health Minister and BJP Chief JP Nadda, in New Delhi on Nov 29. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

Updated : 24 minutes ago

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister tomorrow (December 5, 2024) as his name has been finalised in the BJP core committee meeting.

His name was finalised in the BJP's core committee meeting held here on Wednesday before its Maharashtra legislature party meet, PTI reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Fadnavis were present at the BJP's core committee meeting. The BJP has appointed Sitharaman and Rupani as central observers for its Maharashtra legislature party's meeting.

Ahead of the legislature party meet, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the Mahayuti partners will meet Governor C P Radhakrishnan at 3.30 pm on Wednesday to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

This puts to rest the suspense over who will head the new Mahayuti alliance government in the western state. The alliance registered a landmark victory in November 20 Assembly Elections with BJP leading the bunch with wins in 132 assembly constituencies.

Of all 288 Maharashtra assembly seats, BJP won 132 and its allies Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 57 and 41 seats respectively. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was handed one of the worst defeats in recent history as the three main constituents of the alliance could manage wins in just 50 seats -- Congress 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and NCP (SP) 10.

