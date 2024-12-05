ETV Bharat / bharat

Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra Chief Minister; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Are Deputy CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar during the swearing in ceremony, in Mumbai, Thursday, December 5, 2024 ( PTI )

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time at a grand swearing-in ceremony here on Thursday.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Fadnavis, who was elected as Nagpur South West constituency in Nagpur district.

Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Shinde was elected as an MLA from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane city. Before taking oath Shinde remembered Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray and his mentor Anand Dighe.

NCP MLA from Baramati Constituency Ajit Pawar also took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. This is the sixth time that Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.