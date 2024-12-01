ETV Bharat / bharat

Devendra Fadnavis' Name Finalised For Maharashtra CM's Post: BJP Leader

A senior BJP leader said the name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis' Name Finalised For Maharashtra CM's Post: BJP Leader
File photo of Devendra Fadnavis (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 51 seconds ago

Mumbai: The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he told PTI that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

Fadnavis had served as chief minister twice- the second stint lasting for a few days. He was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government.

