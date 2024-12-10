Developments in Bangladesh Are Concerning, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Tezpur: Expressing concern over the recent developments in Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Assam's boundary is not secured now.

Sarma said this while interacting with the newsmen on the sidelines of a programme at Tezpur and added that India should be cautious due to the ongoing atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

"When religious radicalism becomes the foundation of a country, minorities cannot feel safe there. We all are aware of what is happening in Bangladesh. We are pained to see whatever is happening in Bangladesh and the persecution of Hindus in the country has opened our eyes. Earlier there used to be atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan, now it is happening in Bangladesh," he said, adding that countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh should learn secularism from India.

"We have seen that countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh whose foundation lies on radicalism, cannot protect their minorities. I know there are people in our country who cheer when Pakistan wins a cricket match. These people should stop blindly following Pakistan and Bangladesh," he said.

"The developments in Bangladesh are concerning for us," he said, adding that everyone in India should be vigilant against these atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister's statements on developments in Bangladesh assume significance because different towns in Assam have been witnessing protest demonstrations against the ongoing atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.