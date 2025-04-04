ETV Bharat / bharat

Developing Countries' Climate Targets At Risk Without Enough Finance From Developed World: India

FILE - Staff worker stands behinds national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit. ( AP )

New Delhi: Developing nations will struggle to meet climate targets without sufficient funding from developed countries, leading to underfunded climate action, India said on Thursday.

At the BRICS Environment Ministers' meeting in Brasilia, Brazil, India strongly advocated for climate justice and equity and said that the success of this year's UN climate conference depends on whether developed nations fulfil their climate finance commitments.

"Developing countries must receive adequate financial and technological support from developed nations. The proposed USD 300 billion per year by 2035 under the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance falls significantly short of the USD 1.3 trillion required.

"Without sufficient funding, developing nations will struggle to meet climate targets, perpetuating underfunded climate action," India said. With COP30 being hosted in Brazil, India said there is strong symbolic and political momentum for ambitious climate action.

"COP30 provides an opportunity to ensure urgent focus on adaptation and resilience, and BRICS must stand united in supporting the COP30 Presidency to drive meaningful action across all pillars of climate negotiations," it said.

India stressed that there is a significant gap between current adaptation efforts and what is needed. It said 2025 is critical for climate adaptation and resilience, as "we anticipate the successful conclusion of the UAE-Belem Work Programme on Adaptation at COP30".

A clear road map for the Global Goal on Adaptation, backed by adequate means of implementation, must be a key outcome of COP30 and BRICS must work together to achieve this, India said. India also called for BRICS nations to ensure the world's limited carbon budget is used equitably, prioritising the sustainable development needs of developing countries.