ETV Bharat / bharat

Develop A Proposal To Address Issue Of Inter-State Trafficking Of Bonded Labourers: SC To Centre

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of the fundamental rights of people trafficked as bonded labourers.

Develop A Proposal To Address Issue Of Inter-State Trafficking Of Bonded Labourers: SC To Centre
File photo of Supreme Court (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to conduct a meeting of all states to develop a proposal to address the issue of inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, including minors.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The apex court was informed that in Uttar Pradesh out of the 5,264 bonded labourers released, only 1,101 had received immediate financial assistance. The bench termed it an alarming situation and noted that the problem was in the disbursal of immediate financial assistance to the rescued children.

"We find that in order to address the issue of inter-state trafficking of children, the issue needs to be addressed by the union as well as all the states in a unified manner," the bench said.

The apex court directed the secretary, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, to hold a meeting with his counterparts in all the states and union territories to develop a proposal to address the issue.

The bench said the proposal should comprise a simplified procedure to assist the scheme of providing immediate financial assistance to the rescued child labourers, and the government should involve National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), while finalising the procedure. The bench also asked the Attorney General to assist it in the matter.

Emphasising on digitising the process, the bench suggested that there should be a portal akin to the one pertaining to missing children. "You have to find a unified procedure," observed the bench.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of the fundamental rights of people trafficked as bonded labourers. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after six weeks. During a hearing in the matter in August this year, senior advocate H S Phoolka had said not even 10 per cent of such labourers were paid financial assistance or compensation.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to conduct a meeting of all states to develop a proposal to address the issue of inter-state trafficking of bonded labourers, including minors.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan. The apex court was informed that in Uttar Pradesh out of the 5,264 bonded labourers released, only 1,101 had received immediate financial assistance. The bench termed it an alarming situation and noted that the problem was in the disbursal of immediate financial assistance to the rescued children.

"We find that in order to address the issue of inter-state trafficking of children, the issue needs to be addressed by the union as well as all the states in a unified manner," the bench said.

The apex court directed the secretary, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, to hold a meeting with his counterparts in all the states and union territories to develop a proposal to address the issue.

The bench said the proposal should comprise a simplified procedure to assist the scheme of providing immediate financial assistance to the rescued child labourers, and the government should involve National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), while finalising the procedure. The bench also asked the Attorney General to assist it in the matter.

Emphasising on digitising the process, the bench suggested that there should be a portal akin to the one pertaining to missing children. "You have to find a unified procedure," observed the bench.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of the fundamental rights of people trafficked as bonded labourers. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after six weeks. During a hearing in the matter in August this year, senior advocate H S Phoolka had said not even 10 per cent of such labourers were paid financial assistance or compensation.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BONDED LABOURERSNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONMINISTRY OF LABOURMISSING CHILDRENSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.