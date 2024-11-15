A Peek Into Varanasi's Grand Dev Deepawali: 3D Laser Shows, Special Aarti & What's More

Varanasi: In view of the massive influx of devotees expected for the grand Dev Deepawali celebrations, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple has announced a two-day suspension of the 'Sparsh Darshan' (touch darshan)of the Shivling. The ban will be in effect on November 15 and 16, 2024, to manage the crowd and ensure security at the temple.

Sparsh Darshan Suspended for Two Days

The Vishwanath Temple administration issued an official notice stating that the 'sparsh darshan', which allows devotees to offer prayers by physically touching the Shivling, will be suspended for the duration of the festival. The decision comes in light of the anticipated surge in the number of visitors during Dev Diwali, a key festival celebrated on Kartik Purnima.

A grand special worship of Baba Vishwanath will be held today, with the temple being beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.

Online Aarti Tickets Closed

In addition to the suspension of Sparsh darshan, the temple administration has also closed online aarti ticket bookings for the two days, including Mangla Aarti, Sapt Rishi Aarti, and Shayan Aarti. All slots for special pujas and other rituals have already been filled. The temple authorities have advised devotees to stand in line for darshan but warned that due to the high volume of visitors, there may be significant delays and difficulties.

Dev Deepawali: A Grand Celebration

Dev Deepawali, a festival of immense religious significance, will be celebrated in Varanasi on November 15, coinciding with Kartik Purnima. The festival marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur and is one of the most eagerly awaited events in the holy city. On this day, the city will be adorned with 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas), lighting up all 84 ghats along the Ganges.

Grand decoration at Ganga ghats of Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

Maha Aarti and Tribute To Martyrs

The famous Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat will take on a grander form, dedicated to the martyrs of the Kargil war. As part of the Silver Jubilee of India's bravery, the Aarti will honour the immortal heroes of the nation. the ceremony will feature 21 priests and 42 dev Kanyas.

VIPs and Dignitaries to Attend

the celebration will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, and other government officials. At 6 pm, CM Yogi will inaugurate the newly constructed Namo Ghar, kicking off the Dev Deepawali festivities with a firecracker show. Governor Anandi ben Patel and Union Minister Hardeep Puri will also be present to witness the grand celebration.

Kartik Purnima Bathing and Rituals

thousands of devotees gathered on the Ganga ghats for the traditional Kartik Purnima bathm a sacred ritual believed to grant the spiritual benefits of bathing in the Ganga throughout the entire month of Kartik. Devotees chanted slogans like 'Har-Har Mahadev' as they visited temples including Baba Vishwanath and Baba Kaal Bhairav.

Tourist Influx

With more than 10 lakh tourists expected to visit Varanasi for Dev Deepawali, the city has seen a record influx since the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath dham. Hotels, guesthouses, and boat rides have been fully booked for the occasion.

Elaborate Security Arrangements for Devotees

The temple administration has urged devotees to remain patient and follow the guidelines issued for darshan. Due to the large crowds expected, there may be logistical challenges, and the temple administration has emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline while standing in line.

The authorities have also highlighted the enhanced security arrangements in place to ensure the safety and smooth flow of devotees. Strict security measures are in place to manage the large crowds, with Varanasi declared a no-fly zone from November 12 to November 16. Flying drones, kites, and other aerial objects are prohibited without permission.

The ghats will be closely monitored from watch towers, and a team of doctors will be on alert for emergencies. The NDRF team, equipped with rescue gear, medical staff, and water ambulances, will be stationed at various ghats to assist devotees. Additionally, fire brigade personnel and water police will be on standby, and traffic diversions and parking arrangements have been made to manage the expected influx of tourists.

Immersive Multimedia Experience and Ganga Aarti

In addition to the traditional rituals, this year's Dev Deepawali will feature an immersive multimedia experience that brings to life the spiritual and mythological heritage of Kashi. The world-famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat will also be a highlight of the evening, with thousands expected to gather to witness the grand spectacle.

Laser shows showing the history of the holy city Kashi, stories of saints and seers and the significance of the Ganga River's 'decent to earth' will captivate visitors arriving for the celebrations here. the 25-minute 3D shows will run four times a day at 5.30 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, and 8.45 pm.

Significance of the Festival

Dev Deepawali is celebrated annually to honour Lord Shiva's triumph over the demon Tripurasur. The festival is particularly special in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, where the vibrant celebration attracts pilgrims and tourists from across the world.

The city's ghats and temples, including Kashi Vishwanath, are the focal points of the festivities, which include lighting lamps, singing devotional hymns, and performing aarti rituals.