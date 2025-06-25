Destination Management System Is Need Of Hour For Tourism Sector Growth: Experts

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Tourism industry experts on Wednesday said the "Destination Management System" at tourist places, especially in hill stations, is a need of the hour to grow the sector in a better manner and get rid of issues like long traffic congestion on the way to reach destinations.

The experts said in an aim to grow the tourism sector and address concerning matters, several tourism associations, experts, former bureaucrats, and stakeholders will hold a meeting likely to discuss issues like traffic jams, overcrowding, exploring new spots, and solutions of these on July 2 in New Delhi.

Then these comprehensive suggestions will be submitted to the government for consideration.

Deepak Kumarr Bhatnagar, a tourism expert, told ETV Bharat, “The government needs to develop infrastructure for better tourism, like allowing limited vehicles in the area except permanent residents, introducing shuttle service from parking to hotel or destination, and develop ample parking to tackle the huge number of vehicles outside the city."

According to Bhatnagar, it is a big task, but there are a lot of funds to create the facilities. "In our convention, we will raise these issues and try to find solutions to them, then send suggestions to the Centre as well as state governments," added Bhatnagar.

In the peak vacation season, several roads get chock-a-block, and travellers get stuck on the road for hours. Areas like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Shimla, Rishikesh, Sikkim, Nainital and Mussoorie are among them, the experts said.

Experts said proper mechanisms should be developed to tackle the huge number of vehicles entering tourist places, which creates chaos within the city. The government has to develop or explore new tourist venues to divert them towards new places, experts added.

Rajeev Mehra, General Secretary of Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) told ETV Bharat, "A guideline was made by the administration that if any vehicle comes to the city then it has to get a written approval from hotel management to provide proper parking inside the venue but people don't follow such instruction."

"The only solution to these issues is exploring new tourism places to prevent the accumulation of tourist rush in selected spots," added Mehra.

Rajnish Kaistha, Senior Vice President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, told ETV Bharat, "A high-level group will sit together very soon where tourism sector people, stakeholders and experts will discuss such issues and try to find a solution to develop a proper mechanism for a smooth system.”

"Manali, Mussoorie, Mount Abu, Darjeeling and Gangtok are big choke points for travelling tourists. In some places, travellers have to wait in traffic jams for long hours to move, which wastes their time. These facilities are available in foreign countries, but in a democratic country it is tricky to implement a guideline," he said.

Rajan Sehgal, Chairman of the Public Relation Council, Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat, "A New mechanism should be developed to stop extra vehicles entering the city to maintain smooth traffic flow during the peak season."

"If we talk about the Jammu-Kashmir region, the traffic load was on Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Srinagar earlier, but they have recently explored new destinations like Sonmarg and Doodhpathri, where the administration has developed proper roads and traffic management to divert tourists from other sites. The government should explore other places to divert tourist rush to control vehicular congestion within the city," he added.