Destination Germany: AP Nursing Students Eye High Pay, Ageing Population

Amaravati: Nursing graduates are getting excellent opportunities in Germany with high pay and job security if they pick up spoken German. With the European country battling an aging population conundrum coupled with a severe shortage of nurses, the German government has intensified its efforts to recruit healthcare professionals from India and other nations.

In this context, representatives of organisations recognised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are in talks with the Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate placements. The state's coalition government is also working to extend employment opportunities to local students.

Every year, around 30,000 students graduate with BSc in nursing, GNM and ANM courses from the state. Those who learn German can earn €3,000 to €3,500 per month, which roughly translates to Rs 2.7– Rs 3.2 lakh. However, to qualify for a German work visa, candidates must achieve at least B1-level proficiency in German. Recognising this, the AP government has partnered with the Skill Development Organisation 'Skill-B’ to offer additional German language training to nursing students.

More Students Interested in Global Opportunities

Currently, nursing graduates from Andhra Pradesh seek employment in the US, UK, Canada, Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia, clearing specialised exams in these countries.