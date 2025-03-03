Destination Germany: AP Nursing Students Eye High Pay, Ageing Population

Amaravati: Nursing graduates are getting excellent opportunities in Germany with high pay and job security if they pick up spoken German. With the European country battling an aging population conundrum coupled with a severe shortage of nurses, the German government has intensified its efforts to recruit healthcare professionals from India and other nations.
In this context, representatives of organisations recognised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are in talks with the Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate placements. The state's coalition government is also working to extend employment opportunities to local students.
Every year, around 30,000 students graduate with BSc in nursing, GNM and ANM courses from the state. Those who learn German can earn €3,000 to €3,500 per month, which roughly translates to Rs 2.7– Rs 3.2 lakh. However, to qualify for a German work visa, candidates must achieve at least B1-level proficiency in German. Recognising this, the AP government has partnered with the Skill Development Organisation 'Skill-B’ to offer additional German language training to nursing students.
More Students Interested in Global Opportunities
Currently, nursing graduates from Andhra Pradesh seek employment in the US, UK, Canada, Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia, clearing specialised exams in these countries.
"Given the rising interest in Germany, the AP Nursing Council recently conducted a survey which revealed that many students prefer opportunities in Germany, US and UK," Sushila, registrar of AP Nursing Council, said.
Training in Foreign Languages
"Along with Germany, countries like Austria, Italy and Japan have also approached the state government for recruiting nurses. In response, the government is working to help students seize these global opportunities. We are already providing German language training to 150 students in Kurnool, Guntur and Tirupati. The initiative prioritises final-year students and graduates interested in overseas jobs. Additionally, we are exploring English language training in nursing colleges to enhance job prospects in the US and UK," Skill Development Institute CEO & MD G Ganesh Kumar said.
With the state government's proactive efforts in skill development, nursing students are now better equipped for high-paying jobs abroad.
